Sanremo 2023, the President of Ukraine Zelensky invites the winner to Kiev for Victory Day. The letter read by Amadeus

“Ukraine will definitely win this war. It will win together with the free world. It will win thanks to the voice of freedom, democracy and, of course, culture. I thank the Italian people and their leaders who, together with Ukraine, bring this victory closer”. It is the central passage of the message that the Ukrainian president sent to the Sanremo Festival and that Amadeus read, when it was already after 2 in the morning. “We have received a letter from the Ukrainian president, addressed to all festival participants and I am reading it to you exactly as it arrived, translated directly from the embassy,” Amadeus said.

“Dear participants, organizers and guests of the festival! For more than seven decades, the Sanremo festival is heard all over the world. You hear her voice, her beauty, her magic, her victory. Every year on the shores of the Ligurian Sea she wins the song. Culture and art win. Music wins! And this is one of the best creations of human civilization”, is the first passage read by Amadeus.

“Unfortunately, for all the time of its existence, mankind creates not only beautiful things. And unfortunately today in my country shots and explosions are heard. But Ukraine will definitely win this war. She will win together with the free world. You will win thanks to the voice of freedom, democracy and, of course, culture. I thank the Italian people and their leaders who, together with Ukraine, bring this victory closer”, the message continues.

“I wish success to all finalists and from the bottom of my heart I want to invite this year’s winners to Kyiv, Ukraine on Victory Day. On the Day of our Victory! Today this Victory is created and obtained under extremely difficult conditions. Thanks to our defenders! Thanks to them courage, indomitability, invincibility. Hundreds of songs have already been written about this, and you’ll be hearing one today. And I’m sure that one day we will all hear our victory song together!” concludes Zelensky’s letter to the festival.

