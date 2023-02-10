Listen to the audio version of the article

A Sanremo Festival without Rai? Almost unbelievable, certainly unprecedented, yet possible. The idea was launched last October by AFI, the Italian Phonographic Association, through Striscia la Notizia. Now the proposal becomes more concrete, even if the contours still remain to be specified. The theme was raised during the traditional press conference commenting the current Festival every day.

The ratings

To answer, for the Municipality of Sanremo, the councilor for tourism Giuseppe Faraldi. “The evaluation for the management of a festival like this – he commented – cannot be made in the face of a proposal that arrived a few hours ago”. The proposal, it turns out, is that of a consortium. And it is again the Mediaset broadcast that reveals, with an investigation by the envoy Pinuccio, that is Alessio Giannone: whoever presented the candidacy is not a television broadcaster, but an operator in the entertainment world. According to the rumors circulating behind the scenes, it could be a group that organizes events, together with entrepreneurs and record operators. Therefore, no international platforms or satellite broadcasters. And it would be a first expression of interest.

Events of public interest

The Sanremo Festival is one of the events of social interest or of great public interest listed in the decree of the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti according to which – we read – “the quality of the transmission on the audiovisual media schedules must be guaranteed to citizens, both live or deferred, both unencrypted or paid, with adequate standards of regularity, continuity of service and the best viewing of images”. A sentence of the Liguria Tar, issued in 2021, also highlighted how the Municipality of Sanremo, owner of the brand, as a public body could assign the event through a tender open to all.

About 5 million for the municipality

What will happen now? The certainty is that the so-called “convention” expires in December 2023, after a two-year renewal, which arrived after two years of extensions dictated by the uncertainty linked to the pandemic. The annual Rai fee corresponded to 4 million 850 thousand euros, as in the previous agreement. But that’s not all: the agreement also establishes the perimeter of the television programs linked to the Festival, the relative reimbursement of expenses and the promotion of the city on the TV channels. It even regulates the number of subscriptions to the show for the Sanremo hotels and the Casino, as well as the role of the Sanremo area competition in the youth competition. What will happen? For now, the representatives of the municipality remain vague: we will talk about it after the Festival, niche. First of all, of course, you have to complete the edition of the records.