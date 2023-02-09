Home Business Sanremo, Benigni celebrates the Constitution: the Tuscan guitto’s about-face
Business

Sanremo, Benigni celebrates the Constitution: the Tuscan guitto’s about-face

by admin
Sanremo, Benigni celebrates the Constitution: the Tuscan guitto’s about-face

Sanremo, 73rd Italian Song Festival – Early evening

Sanremo 2023, Roberto Benigni by now you have to put up with it always and in any case: the comment

Roberto Benigni now you have to put up with it always and everywhere. It’s a bit like those kitsch souvenirs that tourists buy with monuments in glass bubbles that snow falls if you turn them over, those “good things in bad taste” that Guido Gozzano spoke of. And so the Tuscan comedian yesterday evening he raged in Sanremo excited as never before by the almost surprise presence of the Head of State Mattarella with daughter in tow, enough to give him one of earning goodwill about his father Bernard.

Benign we know it. He can do everything; everything is allowed to him. In an era in which if you look on the subway for more than a nanosecond someone gets you a complaint for sexual violence he played with the “patonza” of Raffaelle Carrà, telling her of all colors, exceeding so much as to embarrass her very much. But it was another era and everything was allowed to him.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  [Opportunity Discovery]Guangdong's expansion of natural gas utilization LNG receiving station plays an important role in LNG import_ Securities Times Network

You may also like

Opinions and Advice for Investing in This Sector

U.S. stocks close: Federal Reserve officials join forces...

EuroGroup Laminations: From 10 February on Euronext Milan

The Brexit of the Eurobonds: the banks repatriate...

In the past 6 years, the price of...

Orkli rises to 60% of the Veronese Giordano...

Mef, set up technical table on taxation and...

The continuous strengthening of the endogenous power of...

Fazzolari and the passion for weapons. Between clay...

Pichetto Fratin: “Bills will remain at current levels...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy