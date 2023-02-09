Sanremo 2023, Roberto Benigni by now you have to put up with it always and in any case: the comment

Roberto Benigni now you have to put up with it always and everywhere. It’s a bit like those kitsch souvenirs that tourists buy with monuments in glass bubbles that snow falls if you turn them over, those “good things in bad taste” that Guido Gozzano spoke of. And so the Tuscan comedian yesterday evening he raged in Sanremo excited as never before by the almost surprise presence of the Head of State Mattarella with daughter in tow, enough to give him one of earning goodwill about his father Bernard.

Benign we know it. He can do everything; everything is allowed to him. In an era in which if you look on the subway for more than a nanosecond someone gets you a complaint for sexual violence he played with the “patonza” of Raffaelle Carrà, telling her of all colors, exceeding so much as to embarrass her very much. But it was another era and everything was allowed to him.

