Does the media talk about it too much? “Let’s spread a pitiful veil over the press and newspapers…”

“I have never watched the Sanremo Festival in my life. I don’t care, zero total“. Massimo Cacciari, the day after the second evening at the Ariston, is clear and decisive. And talking to Affaritaliani.it of the various controversies such as those of the singer Blanco who destroyed the flowers on stage, he affirms: “They are incredible nonsense. Scripted as it is obvious that they happen in Sanremo where one goes to get noticed”. And the presence of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella on prime time? “It is a great popular demonstration, what is the difference between the Prima de La Scala and Sanremo? They are popular demonstrations, its presence is not scandalous at all”.

Prime time sparked a lot of controversy with a drop in viewers especially on the second night… “But I’m not disappointed by prime time, I just don’t give a damn”. What do you think about Amadeus? “Every 10 minutes I see one of his programs where you have to recognize kinship, he seems to me a polite and polite person, at least he doesn’t shout like many others do”.

Cacciari insists: “It’s a popular show, like a sporting event or something else, that interests me zero”. Perhaps the newspapers give Sanremo too much space with pages and pages…”Forget the press, please. Pure propaganda by now, let’s spread a pitiful veil over Italian newspapers, press and media. Regardless of Sanremo ”, she concludes.

