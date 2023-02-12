Sanremo 2023, Coletta: “Homophobic attacks are the biggest wound”

“I do not accept a political evaluation. Homophobic attacks are the biggest wound”. Stefano Coletta says it in an interview with Repubblica, Prime Time entertainment director of Rai. “I can’t answer for every gesture an artist makes live. So – he explains – I should resign every day. It’s not civil. We’re just talking about this here, about the attacks of politics, not about a festival that touches 70% of share”.

Coletta underlines that “when Amadeus has the editorial freedom that he shares with me, it is the freedom assigned to every artist who is a singer, actor, presenter or presenter that marks the path. It is the most correct system to proceed”. And answering a question about the possibility that your ‘armchair’ could falter, Coletta has no doubts: “With respect to my chair, I strongly hope that anyone who makes a technical speech is not politically evaluated. It would be a mistake for the company because people know how to discern the work of a manager: anyone who knows my story knows my transparency”.

As for the Fedez case, Coletta explains once again: “My deputy director Lentini and I learned of the imminence of the broadcast that Fedez would no longer bring the text that had been delivered to us for days. The ship-bound segment is a six-hour part of the program, we check everything. We learned shortly beforehand that he had refused to deliver the new text. For all the evenings from the others we received all the texts. Only Fedez changed at the last minute.”

Returning to the attacks received, Coletta said that since “I don’t think there has ever been a flaw in my professionalism and I’m not talking about perfectionism, but the biggest wound of a role that I have tried to embody with impartiality and commitment is being attacked in a private way, from a sexual point of view. Being attacked for sexual orientation, to demolish professionalism with homophobic readings is a wound and nothing can compensate you”.

