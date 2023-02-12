The San Remo Festival? It’s not just “songs”

It will certainly not be the Sanremo Festival, a disturbing cultural homogenization towards nowhere despite its full audience on TV, that will move the result of the elections of Lazio and Lombardy, test of political importance for the number of inhabitants and for the economic and symbolic importance of the two realities. Monday evening 13 February, when counting the votes of over twelve million voters (one fifth of Italians) called to the polls, we will better understand the political climate not only and not so much in these two regions, but with respect to these first 100 days little more than the center-right government led, indeed dominated, by Giorgia Meloni.

The sentiments say that there will be no story, with the center-right driven by the victorious Fdi and with the defeated oppositions, in particular with the Pd on the ground, all taken up by the internal guerrilla warfare between gangs in the endless and useless congressional campaign. Therefore, there will be no match at the polls. If the Brothers of Italy coat the coat, perhaps by taking away other votes from the two allied parties even in their strongholds in the North, Forza Italia and Lega could come to the conclusion that the embrace with Giorgia Meloni risks becoming fatal.

Could this lead to ring-like relations in the majority and even to the crisis of the executive and, on the opposite front, to a rebirth of the left, to a recomposition of a new center-left government alliance? We’re not kidding.

At the most it could lead to a further increase in abstentionism, to further transfers of the electorate within the centre-right (with the bill paid by FI and Lega), certainly not to a passage of the centre-right electorate towards the centre-left. Nothing will change after the elections in Lazio and Lombardy.

Meanwhile, nothing will change both in Forza Italia with the stainless father-master Berlusconi to guarantee the hard core of FI, the centrist party of power, and in the League, which needs everything less than a return to the secessionist and localist party, to the Lega- North Bossiana. A situation all downhill for Meloni, his party, his government? Far from it. Too many knots to untie and many minefields at national and international level.

The new prime minister cannot do everything by herself. Giorgia proved on the field to be a leader, a “number one”: before her in her party full of comrades with their necks turned towards the cumbersome past of the “executioners who quit”; then in the edgy center-right alliance held with the band-aid before the general election deon September 25, 2022 having to deal with two foxes capable of every feat and every zig-zag in order not to lose the levers of power; finally in the post-Draghi government, earning step by step, not without problems (see most recently the summit in Paris with Zelensky and Scholz without Meloni) his place in the front row among the big names in Europe and beyond.

However, to consolidate as premier is to be different. In all. In ideal and political contents but also in attitudes, in the way of expressing oneself and of conversing and confronting others, allies and adversaries, friends and enemies. Understanding, above all, that winning does not mean winning big, that equal dignity is not a concession to be given to hard-nosed allies and opponents with a toad in their crop. In the long run, the tone of a rally sounds more like a corporal of the day than a prime minister. And god knows how much this country which is also divided over the Sanremo Festival needs a real premier, not a corporal or even a general. Moreover: the left that was knocked out in the political elections of last September 25 with the probable negative encore of the polls in Lazio and Lombardy revels in Sanremo being used as a “Trojan horse” and transformed into a new Festa de l’Unità of the rich, powerful, different, however capable of TV ratings between 57.5 and 65 percent while the center-right collects badly by renouncing to counter the ideological-propaganda drift of the kermesse.

Therefore, it is not true that Sanremo is “only songs” or, as Pier Paolo Pasolini said, the festival of “Poor idiocies”: today there is the litmus test of the cultural weakness of the right, the risk that a music festival will turn into its political caporetto.

Watch out, Georgia! From that Sanremo and things like that, not from the usual bla-bla of Berlusconi and Salvini, the long wave could begin to weaken the executive up to overwhelm it and liquidate the long-term government project of the new Melonian right. And already we hear, in addition to the thunder of the cannons of the war in Ukraine, the tom-tam announcing the next European elections in 2024.

Subscribe to the newsletter

