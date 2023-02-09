Listen to the audio version of the article

There is almost a fifth of Italians who, at least for the first two evenings, have decided to share the ritual of the national-popular kermesse par excellence: that Sanremo Festival which, from Mattarella to Benigni, to Chiara Ferragni up to the intrepid ones of Blanco and Fedez , in the first two evenings he dominated the ratings competition.

Second evening with 10.5 million viewers

The second evening recorded one of the highest audience percentages ever and a peak of over 16 million viewers, with an average of 10,545,000 viewers and a share of 62.3%. The first part (21.18 – 23.37) had 14 million 087 thousand viewers, with a share of 61.1%, while the second part (23.40 – 01.40) was seen by 6 million 352 thousand viewers, with a share of 65, 6 percent. The peak audience at 21.42 with 16 million 693 thousand, the share at 1.24 with 71.2 percent. According to Studio Frasi, which focused only on the first two parts without Sanremo Start, for prime time there was an average audience of 10,741,431 viewers and a 63.06% share with 10,519,506 viewers and 63.15% share the second

Listeners up by 5.7%

In the end, according to calculations by Omnicom Media Group, the overall share of the two evenings was 60% (also considering the ratings of Sanremo Start). And the ratings – which are always very high – are in any case slightly down due to the longer duration compared to last year. With the same duration, ratings are up by 5.7% compared to 2022. An excellent result that will make Rai and its subsidiary Rai Pubblicità smile, which is starting up, as anticipated in recent weeks by Only 24 Hours to close this event with a collection of around 50 million euros.

The Festival that appeals to 15-24 year olds

But what about the individual age groups? The highest share is between 15-24 year olds and reaches 76.1% despite the drop in audience (-8%). Audience ratings, on the other hand, are increasing for the 25-34 age group (+10%) and 35-44 years (+8%), while it is decreasing for the over 45s. age, it is in that of the over 65s that, as a percentage of the audience, the largest share of audiences is found: 24.7 per cent. In any case, despite the fact that so far the musical offer is less young than last year, the ratings for the younger ones are increasing and they are decreasing for the older ones.

Raiplay in dust

As for Raiplay, the Ott platform in Viale Mazzini, it was the director Elena Capparelli who illustrated the numbers during the daily press conference: the live broadcast received 1.7 million views, +74% compared to 2022. There were 327,000 connected devices in the average minute, with a peak of 460,000. There were 20.9 million interactions on social networks, +78% compared to 2022, despite the downturn that affected Instagram and Twitter during the evening.