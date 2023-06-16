Sanremo, maxi-fine for hidden commercials. Storm on Amadeus: “He must leave”

Sanremo, now the chapter on management is reopening

Amadeus he ended up in the government’s sights after the decision was taken by Agcom to inflict a maxi fine on the Rai for hidden commercials a San Remo. Chiara’s Instagram curtains Ferragni they cost dearly to public television: it will have to pay 170mila € for the violation of the provisions relating to the correct reporting of advertising messages. The violations ascertained concern – the Agcom note reads and Il Fatto Quotidiano reports it – five episodes (compared to the twelve disputed in total) of failure to indicate the insertion of advertising messages and the case of the hidden advertising of the social network Instagram and the profile of the conductor Amadeus. Of the case, of the suspicions of hidden advertising and also of how the public service had in fact “given” its media content to individuals.

The Ferragni – continues Il Fatto – had been followed at the Ariston by one troop of Amazon Prime (the video content production branch of the well-known eCommerce platform) which has been authorized to do backstage shooting to be used for the new season of the reality show Ferragnezof which Ferragni and her husband Fedez are the protagonists. The Agcom had decided to open an investigation by lighting a spotlight on the direct economic returns of those who, like Instagram, have not been declared either product placement or brand content, monetizing how and more than sponsor who instead had to pay to be in Sanremo. Now the chapter on the conduction of the next Festival. “There Rai – dice Gasparri of Forza Italia – should make Amadeus pay the fine of 170 thousand euros decided by Agcom due to the hidden advertising of Instagram which involved the conductor of Sanremo. Because – he adds – the company and therefore the citizens must pay by drawing on the fee money a sanction whose responsibility is placed on the well-known conductor? Amadeus, open your walletoverpaid as it is, and assume its responsibilities. Also draw conclusions after this bad story”.

