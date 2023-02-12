Amazing edition of the Sanremo Festival. Lies about audience figures, lies about attendance…

The anarchists in the streets protesting against the 41bis are amateurs in the art of not caring about the rules compared to the organizers of this latest hallucinating edition of the San Remo Festival. Lies about audience data, lies about the presence of the President of the Republic, falsehoods about the politicized performances of the guests, total subjection to the algorithms of porn platforms, an unscrupulous use of public TV, paid for by the Italian license fee, to collect followers (and therefore make profits ) on private social media.

If this is the impression of almost all of the viewerswho yesterday also had to undergo the simulation of sexual intercourse (on the seat in the front row, the kiss was only the obvious epilogue) between Fedez (the one reported by Rai itself in May 2021 for damage to its image after the false editing of the workers’ post-concert phone calls, except for a pilates reversal) and Rosa Chemicalthe only one to come out of Alice in Wonderland was Carlo Fuortesprobably the most inconsistent CEO Rai has ever had.

“The excellent ratings and the attention given by young people to the 73rd Sanremo Festival reward the work of Rai and of those who have made possible an edition destined to remain in the history of our television and of our country”, said the man wanted by the PD at the press conference. If he came down from the clouds, without bothering Aristophanes because the comedy is already of the highest level, he would realize the true legacy of this festival: the stain of Italy branded as a racist country, the Festival contracted out to the Democratic Party in the mad belief that the demonization of the adversary bring consensus (knock on Palazzo Chigi and ask who governs), the sale to the logic of followers and the spectacularization of important and serious issues such as that of sexual identity.

Probably, if he could, the winner Marco Mengoni he would have kicked the ass of Rai executives, managing director, artistic director and various authors, given that the trivialization of the theme has in fact humiliated the dignity and truth contained in his song. And after the lies about racist Italy, the stellar lies about audience figures.

The first evening of Sanremo 1995 had 15.6 million viewers, the Fedez-Ferragni one, with the involuntary complicity of Gianni Morandi, recorded 10.7, 5 million less. At the time there were no TV on demand, but these are the numbers, the rest is talk. Facts like the awkward presence management of Mattarella (had the CEO really not noticed anything?) or the show on a cruise, communist style with rolex, by Fedez (first Rai reported him for damage to his image and now it gives him carte blanche without anyone having read his text? Pinocchio, please say something).

But really the Italy staged on the Ariston stage is (only) the one represented by Coletta and Amadeus? Why has Rai, paid for by everyone, allowed such a representation desired by a few and which, moreover, is very bad for those who really defend universal rights? Is the country really a Blanco who kicks roses like a capricious and bully child, a Fedez who simulates sexual intercourse in front of Mr Rain’s children or a Ferragni who broadcasts her social channels live to feed her business (the rules that prevent those who go to Rai from showing advertising brands are literally laughable in comparison)?

If all this passes, the Government, which is the publisher of the Festival, will lose face. And then, even if it seems like science fiction, the city of Sanremo, which owns the event, would do well to rely on a private individual for the 2024 edition.Mediaset, Amazon and Sky now they believe it a little more.

