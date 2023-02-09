Home Business Sanremo, nothing but boom: ratings down compared to last year
Sanremo, no audience boom, on the contrary…

The numbers should be unassailable. They should, indeed. Because if shot in a “profitable” way they can send a distorted message. Thus the first evening of Sanremo is described as a success despite having 200,000 fewer spectators than the last edition, 10.7 million against 10.9 in 2022. How was it possible to achieve this result? Simple: in the meantime the way of counting the share has changed: Auditel, the body in charge of “counting” viewers, has changed its metrics. Thus, with a skilful – and in some ways understandable – small deception, therefore, it was decided to shift attention to the share, heralded as growing by over seven percentage points. But reading the numbers, which shouldn’t lie, it turns out that this year’s 62% share would actually have been around 55%, in line with that of 2022.

No triumph for Sanremono success for Amadeusno relief for the CEO Carlo Fuorteswhich will be put even more into crisis by not particularly brilliant ratings. As Affaritaliani.it had described in detail, the CEO he is increasingly isolated: his workers’ unions are in turmoil, the managers’ unions have issued a fiery communiqué and only three votes (including his own) in a seven-member board. A few days ago he was saved only by the absence of two advisers, otherwise his fate would have been sealed. The presence of Sergio Mattarella in the room was managed by the super agent Lucio Presta, as well as that of Roberto Benigni. Presta who, incidentally, is also the manager of that Amadeus who also has a contract for next year.

