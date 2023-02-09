Sanremo 2023, the Frolithologist and professor emeritus of scienza politica at the University of Bologna Gianfranco Pasquino intervenes on the debate opened by Affaritaliani: the relationship between power and culture in our time

In the entertainment society in which we live there is a spasmodic exaltation dhe candies and whose stops. See also in aor show as popular as San Remo the celebration ofthe rights of constitution, the ovations for the President of the Republic That for the first time in history of the event is are and box of honor, when in the last 2 years, during the pandemic, it’s just these rights sIan been highly respected, non clashes with a culture of the left, of real respect for the Constitution, dove Do the institutions interact with the citizen? I am wrong?

“I think you’re right and I also think it was also inappropriate to invite Zelensky not because Zelensky doesn’t deserve to speak in public but because that’s not the place. If it had been me Mattarella, the president of the Republic, I would not have gone there and I never appreciated Benigni. If the commentary on the Constitution is entrusted to a comedian we have a problem not only on the left. Ours is a presbyopic Constitution, as Calamandrei said, which looks far but we cannot appreciate all its quality through the exaggerated interventions of a comedian. A different and more profound reflection should be made “

The culture of left that he saw in the conflict with power an evolution it is been replaced by these new cultural models, the culture “Wok” is at “Cancel Culture”?

“I don’t think they replaced it but they added to it, just that the addition was sudden, abundant and uncontrolled, but I don’t think it’s that influential. Unfortunately most people are indifferent to this and pick up some fragments and parrot them. Instead, I believe that the culture of the elites has disappeared, fundamentally”

Explain it to us Better

“They are no longer convinced of themselves, so they keep silent and don’t even bother to criticize anymore. This is the real problem of our society”

Cwho leads the policy: une of the key issues of the moment is the congress of the Democratic Party. But dto candidates in running order non we have heard great speeches abouta visione deepawhat they want to do. I’m not saying they should quote Kant o Schopenhauer but the cultural level compared to the secretaries of yesteryear is Very mutated. In addition to matters of power, if commanda the one o the otherwe have not heard other…

“This is the overall decline of left-wing culture that no longer believed in the need to have a pedagogical party that would teach voters and at the same time teach writing. Gramsci’s famous phrase ‘study because we will need all your knowledge’ has disappeared. The PCI really was Gramsci’s party, for a very long time and its leaders were such, after which they stopped believing in the pedagogical party, they even criticized it saying ‘we won’t be the pedagogical party’ and instead they had to be and these are the consequences of no longer having studied, no longer having transmitted the culture”

That idea of ​​Gramsci is but also transformed into occupation of the ideological state apparatuses, i.e. culture, the media, the university, education, the judiciary. Today, however, with the lack of general culture we find solo many singles…

“It wasn’t an occupation by the apparatuses, it was a conquest…”

Yes, conquer…

“… yes, through culture, the ability to spread ideas, therefore to have a following, this was Gramsci’s goal. In part the design was achieved but in a small part after which when there is no longer the referent, i.e. the party, these things can also continue personally, however to say that there is a leftist culture in the state apparatus today it is very difficult, indeed, someone reproaches the State apparatuses for being too ‘State’ and therefore with Sartori incapable of developing new ideas and therefore also of being slow in responding to innovations. These criticisms come mainly from right-wing jurists who thus criticize the bureaucracy”

You have a clear idea of what i want to do candidates for the secretariat of the Democratic Party, their intentions that seem quite obscure to me?

De Micheli wants a party as she knew it, sufficiently structured, it is no longer such, and she wants to reduce the weight of currents. Cuperlo has a vision of a party of the past which however was a good one, in this case the Communist Party, and there is an attempt to make it more cultured in this sense. Cuperlo is the one of the four who has the most culture. He’s a graduate, he writes books, he reads books. The leaders of the PCI read books, they no longer read anything. The last one I had a debate with who read books was D’Alema, he’s not popular but he’s cultured, intelligent and capable of going against the tide. Bonaccini is basically a man of the apparatus. Then there is Schlein who has the advantage of being a woman and therefore she has other stimuli, plus she spent 5 years as an MEP and was exposed to something important. In general they are afraid to say that the party must be pedagogical. Perhaps they don’t even have enough capacity to transmit the culture of the party they would like, but this is the challenge of many and it is complicated. We will see if whoever wins will have the ability to build a culture updated to the 21st century, capable of dealing with the “Wok” culture and the “Cancel Culture” which are transitory, useless and fragmentary cultures, they cannot produce culture”

SEmbra Anyway that the left has replaced the culture of the whole with minorities. Otoday quali am the priority of the left?

“The priority is the possibility of having opportunities, this should be the so-called social democratic priority, that is, guaranteeing opportunities for citizens. This type of discourse has been lost, in Italy in particular and in some lefts it has been replaced with the rights of particular communities of people. A party today must then ask itself the problem that not everything can be solved by society but there must also be public intervention or what remains of the state and on the other hand look at Europe. Without Europe there is no Italy but a type of Europe different from that of today, close to the idea of ​​Altiero Spinelli who was in any case a communist. And then it is important to recognize that society must be better listened to, this is not always the case, but there are elements of creativity in society that must be listened to and helped but if there is no culture as I explained…”.

