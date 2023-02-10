Listen to the audio version of the article

The clarification comes at the opening of the press conference. After all, the mayor of Sanremo Alberto Biancheri, an entrepreneur who has worked in politics for 9 years – as he himself is keen to point out – must have thought, it is better not to feed the fire any further. Which in any case is already beautiful and flared up turning into a discreet fire after the news of the “consortium” that could try to parade the Sanremo Festival on Rai. “An email has arrived from a group that organizes events to say ‘we are interested'”.

Interest, but «no economic offers have arrived and we will evaluate everything with great serenity in the appropriate forums. We are experiencing an extraordinary moment, let’s close it and then we will evaluate ». However, Biancheri basically concedes a comment: “I can add that I am an entrepreneur: every time I have faced such important negotiations, I can say that they are kept very confidential”. The president of the Region intervened even more directly on the subject Liguria Giovanni Toti: «A festival without Rai is like pesto without basil. Every Ligurian knows it, it can’t be done. It’s surreal to think that.”

Yet an email arrived. A breach. Instrumental is thought in the parts of the Municipality of Sanremo as in Rai, even if in the parts of Viale Mazzini there are those who think that the Municipality certainly did not object to commenting on the indiscretion after the services of Striscia la Notizia, a Mediaset broadcast. The administrators, moreover, find themselves in the position of those who could perhaps aim to see the revenues of the agreement with Rai or with a possible alternative consortium rise.

What is it about? By virtue of an agreement with the Municipality of Sanremo, Rai offers a fee paid to the Municipality for the exclusive concession of the organisation, production and filming of the event, as well as the use of the «Festival della Canzone» brand Italian”. The three-year agreement with the Municipality of Sanremo for 2018-2020 was approved by the Board of

Administration of Rai in the meeting of 14 December 2017 for a total amount of 15 million euro, down against the value of 15.75 million in the previous three years. The last fee paid by public TV stood at 4.850 million.

At the end of the year, that Convention will expire. And the diatribe on the point of law immediately took off: will a tender be needed? «The Tar – wanted to point out the mayor – did not tell the Municipality that we have to make a tender. There was a request for access to the documents by an association (the Italian Phonographic Association, ed.) and the Tar agreed with it but we and Rai appealed to the Council of State». Meanwhile, however, a ruling by the Liguria Tar, issued in 2021, also highlighted how the Municipality of Sanremo, owner of the brand, as a public body could assign the event through a tender open to all.