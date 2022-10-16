Home Business Sant’Agata’s strategy and next green models
Direction Cor Tauri. This is the name of the program that encompasses the future of Lamborghini, thanks to an investment of 1.8 billion euros scheduled from 2022 to 2026. Because if the present of the Sant’Agata company is represented by the innovations in the Urus house, with the S and Performante versions both bringing power to 666 horsepower but targeting two distinct types of customers, the future will see a long arrival of new models. It is important to underline that Urus himself acted as a “booster” for Lamborghini, starting with the doubling of the plant to host the new production line and the 500 new hires for an indefinite period: the more than 21,000 orders in less than four years confirmed the validity of the project. Urus. In the coming months it will be time for the series version of the Huracan Sterrato concept, while in 2023 the heir of the Aventador will arrive, driven by the unprecedented V12 Plug-in hybrid with an expected power exceeding a thousand horses. In 2024, the heir of the Huracan could debut and hybrid technology will arrive across the entire range, while for the fourth fully electric model it will have to wait until 2028. In 2030, however, an 80% reduction in CO2 is expected compared to today. produced by the cars.

