Santanchè and Maserati, now 462 checks and 43 fines have never been paid

Santanchè, the Bpm advertisements in the newspapers directed by the former Sallusti

Next Wednesday Daniela Santanchè will be in Parliament to report on the issue of his companies: visible e Which Group. But to make the situation worse for the tourism minister, new details arrive on the health state from the society. For example, they pop up 462 investigations e 43 unpaid fines. The protagonist – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – is the Maserati from 300 horses in leasing rented for 77 thousand euros from Visibilia. The only infraction that is paid for is the one for having burned a red light in Milan. But it also turns out refunded. Meanwhile, the Raitre Report transmission, tonight investigates the million in debt of the company and of Which Group. Really 15 million euros in 2011. The then undersecretary of the Berlusconi government asked the Banca Popolare di Milano also a credit line of 2 million, rejected. On the occasion, she would have offered to organize meetings between the top management of the bank, all the same Berlusconi e Mario Draghi. And eventually Bpm would bought advertising for the magazines edited by her.

Read also: Santanchè: “Resignation? Doesn’t exist”. The Habsburg-Lorraine distrust Dimitri

Read also: Visibilia, Santanchè “released” by the spokeswoman: Nicoletta Santucci leaves

Among these corporate debts, 2.8 million – reports Repubblica – concerned a financing with the Milan bank. The undersecretary goes to knock on the institute door to receive two more. The bank’s credit department opposes it. And then she calls the right-hand man of the bank boss, Massimo Ponzellini. To Antonio Cannalire Santanchè offers to organize meetings with Draghi and Berlusconi. She “categorically” denies the circumstance. But it comes confirmed to the Rai3 Report transmission from some documents. In the end, Bpm does not grant the extension of the credit line. But Visibilia obtains the purchase of advertising space for the bank in Libero, Il Giornale and even L’Ordine di Como, a local newspaper owned by then partner Alessandro Sallusti. The i loans of the company to D1 Partecipazioni, of which Sallusti was always the usufructuary. According to the minority shareholders at the time, Visibilia did not enter some of them in the financial statements property losses. In December 2014, with these adjustments, the shareholders’ equity is negative by 4.5 million euros. Finally there is the case of Ki Group. Purchased, together with Canio Mazzaro, after a loan of Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

