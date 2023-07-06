Santanchè and the Report case, also partner and sister under investigation

ROME. The day after the information in the Senate on the events of the companies Ki Group and Visibilia, Daniela Santanchè does not change line. At the Anci conference on the Pnrr “Missione Italia 2021-2026”, the Minister of Tourism passes silently at the entrance, but grants a brief joke before leaving: “I repeat – she tells reporters who ask her if she has finally learned that she is being investigated – until today at 3 pm I have not received a notice of guarantee». Minister Santanchè has been under investigation for fraudulent bankruptcy and false accounting since at least last November. Together with her, comrade Dimitri Kunz D’Asburgo Lorena and her sister Fiorella Garnero are also under investigation, respectively as former president and director of the board of directors of Visibilia Editore.

Together with the minister, her sister and her partner, on 5 October the Milanese prosecutors of the “Business crisis” pool also registered two other former board members Massimo Cipriani and Davide Mantegazza and the former president of the board of statutory auditors in the register of suspects Massimo Gabelli. The secret registration of the minister – reportedly – was carried out the following day, October 6, and was declassified after three months, as required by paragraph 3 bis of article 335 of the criminal procedure code. In the meantime, after the first six months of investigations, the Public Prosecutor filed a first request for an extension with a investigating judge last March, which Santanchè has not yet received notification of due to bureaucratic issues.