Santanchè, FdI fears the Lega attack. Pomicino: “Daniela knows no shame”

Santanchè, the Pd: “He received 2.7 million euros from the Covid aid state”

The Santanchè case widens, becoming a political case even within the majority. to the executive. As the press reports, the Pd asks “to account to Santanché for a loan of 2.7 million euros that the minister allegedly obtained from the state. It is Senator Antonio Misiani who presents an urgent question, calling into question the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the Minister of Labor Elvira Calderone and the Minister of Enterprise Adolfo Urso. He would like to have explanations on the 2.7 million loan disbursed to the Santanché company “Ki Group” by the SME heritage fund. Resources with which the minister should have paid suppliers and employees, which instead seem not to have been paid at all”.

“«From public documents», reads the question that La Stampa was able to view, «it appears that the minister, through the real estate company Dani srl, is a shareholder of the Ki Group (in turn controlled by people attributable to her family) and has been the recipient of numerous state aids, including a tax credit of 600 thousand euros e the Invitalia loan of 2.7 million euros». Loans disbursed as “aid related to the Covid emergency”. Money that Invitalia then asked for back, making Santanché “currently in debt to the state”. And these, for the Democratic Party, are “serious facts, which are not worthy of a minister of the Republic”.

Santanchè, the Lega offensive worries Meloni

Always the Stampa also analyzes the internal dispute between the Lega and the Brothers of Italy, with the Carroccio appearing ready to go on the offensive on the Santanchè affair. “The list of rudeness, considering only the last few hours, is long: the quarrels over the reconstruction in Romagna, the tripping on the Mes, and, since yesterday morning, also the utterances on the case involving Daniela Santanchè. The most suspicious see some pitfalls also on the justice reform”, writes La Stampa, which explains how “the wisest had put it into account, the death of Silvio Berlusconi has the consequence of leaving Matteo Salvini in fact alone in front of Giorgia Meloni, and the waning phase of the first and ascendant of the second make the conflict almost inevitable: «Without Silvio they’ll be slaughtered», was the prediction, in front of the Cathedral of Milan, by Gianfranco Miccichè, in a rare pause in his thousand Sicilian wars. AND the thing that pains Meloni most is that when problems arise at Palazzo Chigi, the Northern League ally not only does nothing to solve them, but seems to be relentless”.

On the other hand, La Repubblica intervenes on the matter Paolo Cirino Pomicino, the former Christian Democrat minister who was to some extent Santanchè’s “teacher”. “I find it hard to believe what I have seen and heard, even if witnessed and documented. If I can give one last unsolicited advice, and always in a friendly spirit, Daniela resigns, thus placing her own dignity and that of her party in her hands “, says Pomicino, who says that when they met “he declared himself a fascist, he said he had been a soldier in university organizations”. Which didn’t impress him: “I had a communist brother and another a fascist, as one can be at 18, and I thought, wrongly, that she had a sincere passion for politics. Instead she is a marketing specialist”.

Pomicino tells Repubblica: “I was a kind of ornament: he invited me to all the parties and I went there with pleasure”. while she took advantage of it for “power attendance”. Then she recounts an episode: “The episode that best describes her has nothing to do with politics. In the 1990s she organized a cooking competition and invited me to be part of the jury, of which she was president. I found myself tasting a dish and I said: what disgusting. Santanchè punched me on the back: shut up, it’s my dish. Do you know who won? You. She had the award delivered to comrade Mazzaro, who after the ceremony said to me: your friend knows no shame. I think that’s the phrase that best describes it.”

Subscribe to the newsletter