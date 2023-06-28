Home » Santanchè, ok on the agenda Pd. Dem attack: “No trust in fact”
Santanchè, ok on the agenda Pd. Dem attack: "No trust in fact"

Santanchè, ok on the agenda Pd. Dem attack: “No trust in fact”

The Minister of Affairs: “I’m discouraged? Let’s not talk bullshit”

Favorable opinion of the government on an agenda presented by the Democratic Party on the matter concerning Minister Santanche’. The agenda calls for clarity on the use of the Covid cash register for the company’s employees Visible. Interviewed by Affaritaliani.it while she was in the Senate, when asked if she was disheartened by the majority (as the Democratic Party affirms), Minister Santanchè replies: “Let’s not talk bullshit”.

Government sources specify that the favorable opinion on the agenda for the work decree presented today to the Chamber by the Honorable Gribaudo refers to the merits of the device, which commits the Executive to adopting any useful initiative to strengthen controls on the inappropriate use of Covid extraordinary fund. The premises of the agenda are clearly instrumental, however they report as historical fact press reports already denied by the person concerned and it is undisputed that no negative judgment is expressed on the work of the Minister of Tourism Santanché, in which the Government confirms its utmost trust.

Below is the text of the agenda signed by the deputies dem, Gribaudo, Scotto, Fossi, Laus, Sarracino.

