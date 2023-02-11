Santanchè on Sanremo: “The Festival? It’s a bit communist. But who cares”

While waiting for the last evening of the Sanremo Festival, the minister of tourism at high altitude Brothers of Italy Daniela Santanche he expresses himself on the outcome of the singing kermesse with an evident puncturing. “The Sanremo festival a bit communist? – he said on the sidelines of an event in Piazza Duomo – but who cares, meanwhile the more they attack us the more we grow, because by now the Italians have also become aware in watching TV programs and they know how to judge. But how can I criticize Benigni, an excellence, an Oscar winner? And then the festival is also that stuff there, but what kind of festival would it be without controversy, if it doesn’t attack the right? It wouldn’t be the festivals but something else”.

“I wish it was the song festival, but…”

“The Sanremo festival is the Sanremo festival – added the minister – I would like it to be a song festival, but I don’t want to criticize it because I am carrying around a different message to all Italians: that we must be optimistic, we must learn to appreciate what we do because we are famous throughout the world for our beauties, gastronomy, museums, monuments”

Santanchè against Fedez and Article 31

Instead, by replicating a Fedez they Article 31 who asked the premier last night from the Sanremo stage Giorgia Meloni to legalize Cannabis, the minister replies dryly by saying that “the recipient was wrong. It is certainly not our political side nor the Prime Minister, we have always been against drugs, without ifs and buts, we have never done differences,” he concluded.

Subscribe to the newsletter

