Santanchè: “Resignation? Doesn’t exist”. The Habsburg-Lorraine distrust Dimitri

Santanchè: “Resignation for opportunity? The question does not exist”

Have you ever thought about resigning as a matter of opportunity? “There is no question of opportunity.” Thus the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, he replied to Il Secolo XIX in an interview published today. When asked if she felt protected by the party and by the forces of the majority in recent days, in which she has been at the center of political and media attention for alleged irregularities by the Visibilia company, attributable to her, Santanchè replied: “No, but only because there was no need to defend myself, which I do very well on my own. But if the question is whether I have heard my government colleagues, the majority and the party close to me, I undoubtedly say yes”.

The Habsburg-Lorraine distrust Dimitri, Santanchè’s companion

Meanwhile, the Fatto Quotidiano writes that in the end, the House of Austria, one of the most important and ancient royal and imperial families in Europe, has chosen the megaphone par excellence: social media. “We wish to intervene once again, considering the legal case linked to the Italian Minister of Tourism Daniela Garnero (already married to Santanchè) who reported her name to the news in Italy, that Mr. Dimitri Kunz who until the numerous legal warnings of the House of Austria and of various members of our Imperial Family, called himself ‘Prince Habsburg’ and even ‘Prince of Habsburg-Lorraine’ – it has nothing to do with our House” reads the Facebook page of the community of supporters and sympathizers of the House of Habsburg-Lorraine.

