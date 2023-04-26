Santanchè, sea of ​​debts: the Visibilia arrangement request has been accepted

Visibilia, agreed for the company of Minister Santanchè

For the minister of tourism Daniela Santanchè, after the request of the magistrates of Milan for judicial liquidation (antechamber of the bankruptcy) the time has come for the composition. In fact, a few days ago, Guendalina Pascale, delegate judge of the Milan court, appointed Barbara Rovati commissioner of Visibilia srl accepting the composition request presented, through the Lca law firm, by the liquidator Antonino Schemoz.

The appeal by the lawyers explains how Visibilia, active from 2011 to 2019 as an advertising agency, is 95% controlled by Santanchè while the remaining 5% is owned by Schemoz. The appeal also says that “the company is now in a state of crisis, as it is no longer able to regularly meet its obligations, with particular reference to the overdue debt towards Prelios Credit Servicing and the Revenue Agency”.

The text also explains how the reason for the Visibilia crisis is due to the termination of the advertising sales contract for “Il Giornale” which took place at the end of 2017. “A further negative element – we read – was the participation that the company indirectly held, through Visibilia Editore Holding, Visibilia Editore spa, listed on Euronext Growth. Unfortunately this company did not bring satisfactory economic results and Visibilia had to carry out significant write-downs on its equity investments”.

Then last November the company “was the subject of a judicial liquidation application presented by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office” based on the presumed existence of a tax debt of 1.14 million euros against negative shareholders’ equity. The judges’ move was in fact a pre-bankruptcy procedure.

Hence, to avoid it, the application for an agreement to implement a recovery plan (to be presented to the court in the next 60 days) against payables as follows: 1.2 million to the Revenue Agency, 4.5 million to Prelios Credit Servicing and 3 million to intercompany suppliers. Visibilia intends to apply for the scrapping of the tax debt in order to give substance to the restructuring while it is negotiating the renegotiation of the debt with Prelios.

