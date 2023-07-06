Santanchè: those who criticize me come to Twiga. Blackmail arrow at the premier?

In 2022, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was at the minister’s Twiga

“It makes me smile that the fiercest criticisms come from many, from many who privately have a completely different attitude towards me and who sometimes book in the clubs I founded”. The words in the Senate chamber of the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanche they aroused a suspicion. A heavy and sensational suspicion.

In 2022 the premier had been at the minister’s Twiga Giorgia Melonicomplete with photos of them playing cards together at Flavio Briatore. Isn’t it that a blackmailing signal to the Prime Minister has come from Santanchè? Mystery. Maybe. It’s a sin to think badly, but sometimes it’s right (Andreotti said).

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO WITH DANIELA SANTANCHE’ LUNGE

