Santanchè, who is the prince with 13 names that he has guaranteed for his companies

Case Santanchè, 67% of debt spread over ten years and aid

Continue to hold the case Santanchèthe tourism minister will intervene in the Chamber on Thursday to reject all the accuse against him raised by the investigation of Report. The minister says she is confident and does not fear repercussions on the government. To help Santanchè and her companies to avoid the crash would have been a principe: it is about Dimitri Kunz D’Asburgocompanion of the minister who would act as ensures of the refunds partials offered to the Italian tax authorities in ten years to avoid the failure of visible. The prince, – writes Open – between those of baptism and surnames, can boast the beauty of 13 nomiall regularly reported on his identity card: Dimitri Miesko Leopoldo Kunz of Habsburg-Lorraine Piast Bielitz Bielice Belluno Shoulder Rasponi Spinelli Romano is in fact his signature extended to the registry office.

Read also: Santanchè: “Resignation? We don’t go after Report. Solid majority”

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

