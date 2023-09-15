Santander, uphill negotiations with unions on restructuring

Listen to the audio version of the article

Santander consumer bank Italy rationalizes branches and workers, but the unions announce a battle on the plan whose announcement comes at a very particular moment, close to the resumption of negotiations for the renewal of the national collective labor agreement of the ABI bankers. «In an increasingly digital society in which customers prefer virtual channels to branches», the bank explains, it was decided «to invest in digitalization channels and close physical branches to continue offering the best service to customers».

After the communication of 12 September which provides for the closure of 21 branches and the reduction of a hundred people – approximately 14% of the 738 employees in Italy – in the last few hours discussions have begun with the unions (Fabi and Fisac ​​Cgil) which However, they are firmly against the restructuring plan and have asked for the details of the information released in recent days to start discussions on the procedure: there will then be 50 days to reach an agreement.

The start of the negotiations is tense because the plan touches on 2 very sensitive points on which the credit unions have been fighting for some time, namely the reduction of branches with consequent abandonment of the territory and the reduction of staff.

«The elements presented to date at the consultation table do not allow for a detailed examination of all the issues subject to joint examination. In the next meeting, scheduled for 20 September, the trade union organizations are therefore awaiting the specific requests today for the continuation of the discussion”, explains the coordinating secretary of the Fabi of Turin, Paola Cogli Ciccarelli. For Fisac ​​Cgil, Cinzia Borgia, secretary of Piedmont with national delegation on Scb, adds that the unions have «clarified their willingness to face the confrontation but using primarily all the tools available to the credit sector, starting with the ordinary ones, aimed at to mitigate the impact on workers, including professional reconversions, which for us is an essential element in this procedure”.

The bank explains that there is a commitment «to reduce layoffs to a minimum where possible. We are fully committed to continuing to maintain our leadership position in the Italian consumer credit market and will continue to invest in this sense.” All Santander Consumer bank Italia products continue and will continue to function regularly through the available channels. While closing the physical branches, the institute will continue to invest in digitalization processes and will not leave Italy, where there will be other investments in innovation.

