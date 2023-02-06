







Source: Securities Daily

Our reporter Li Wanchenxi

After experiencing the suspension, on the evening of February 3,Sante CablewayAnnouncement of proposed change of owner was released. According to the announcement, Wuhan High-Tech State-owned Holding Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “High-Tech Group”) will become the controlling shareholder of Sante Cableway again.

The controlling shareholder will be changed to

Hi-Tech Group

The announcement shows that the controlling shareholder Wuhan Contemporary Urban Construction and Development Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Contemporary Urban Development”) intends to transfer 26.5513 million shares of the listed company (accounting for 14.98% of the total share capital of the listed company) held by it in the form of agreement transfer. To Hi-Tech Group; Dangdai Urban Construction Development, Wuhan Dangdai Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Dangdai Technology”) and its concerted action, Luo Sheng, will irrevocably waive the voting rights corresponding to all the remaining shares of the listed company.

According to the disclosure, the transfer price of the 14.98% shares of Sante Ropeway for this agreement transfer totals 432 million yuan, and the price of this share transfer is 16.28 yuan per share. After the transfer is completed, Gaoke Group will directly and indirectly hold a total of 21.05% of the shares of Sante Cableway and become the controlling shareholder of Sante Cableway. This also means that the Wuhan East Lake New Technology Development Zone Management Committee, the actual controller of Gaoke Group, will become the actual controller of Sante Cableway.

Gaoke Group was established in January 2001. It is a large-scale state-owned asset management company approved by the Wuhan Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government. It is a state-owned enterprise integrating high-tech industry investment, industrial park construction, asset operation and management, and technology and financial services. .

Since its establishment nearly 30 years ago, Hi-Tech Group has undertaken important responsibilities in the fields of high-tech industry investment, characteristic park construction, and technology and financial services in Wuhan. The investment covers optoelectronic information, life and health, and industrial park development, forming a multi-level industrial structure and multi-project investment development. , Diversified and open management, comprehensive social services, high-tech industries, advantageous industries and emerging industries are competing to develop a business pattern.

Before this transaction, Wuhan East Lake New Technology Development Zone Development Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hi-Tech Group, held 6.07% of the shares of Sante Cableway and was the second largest shareholder of the listed company.

Industry analysts believe that after Gaoke Group becomes the controlling shareholder of Sante Cableway, its business segments will form resource synergy with listed companies, which will help the overall improvement of the company’s performance. Gaoke Group has strong strength. It has invested in Sante Cableway for a long time before, which is conducive to the subsequent integration and development.

Sante Cableway said that the purpose of this transaction is to introduce a controlling shareholder with state-owned assets and industrial background to the company, give full play to the resource complementarity and industrial synergy of the two parties, and further enhance the competitive advantage and comprehensive strength of Sante Cableway.

Sante Cableway is mainly engaged in the comprehensive development and operation of tourism resources nationwide. The company’s strategic positioning is “the integrated operator of ecological theme parks”. While expanding and strengthening the main cableway business, it strives to innovate and expand new products and new formats.

Looking back at the history of changes in the controlling shareholder of Sante Cableway, Gaoke Group has been the controlling shareholder of Sante Cableway for a long time since Sante Cableway went public in 2007. controlling shareholder. In August 2019, the controlling shareholder of the company was changed from Modern Technology to Modern Urban Development, and the actual controller of the company is still Ai Luming.

The tourism market picks up

The company’s performance is expected to improve

According to the 2021 annual report of Sante Cableway, the company achieved an annual operating income of 435 million yuan and a loss of 174 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 709.55%. 100 million yuan, with a loss of 60 million yuan to 100 million yuan.

Sante Cableway said: “The company has effectively reduced costs and expenses through refined management and strict control of financing scale and financing costs, and partially made up for the losses caused by the sharp drop in operating income. However, due to the large drop in operating income, There was no way to reverse the loss.”

Since contemporary technology fell into a debt crisis in 2022, the prospect of Sante Cableway has attracted the attention of all parties. On the evening of January 29, 2023, Sante Cableway announced that it was planning to suspend trading on major events, saying that Wuhan Dangdai Technology, a related party of the company’s controlling shareholder, is planning a change in the company’s control. The industry to which the specific object belongs is the tourism industry. Until the evening of February 3rd, the receiver made an appearance.

In addition to the change of the controlling shareholder, the accelerated recovery of the domestic tourism market has also contributed to the improvement of the performance of Sante Cableway. On January 28, 2023, Sante Cableway disclosed that the company received a total of 363,000 tourists during the 7-day holiday during the Spring Festival in 2023, an increase of 110.43% compared with the same period in 2022; tourism revenue increased by 105.65% year-on-year, returning to 2019 on a comparable basis. 104.76% of the year.

Some brokers told reporters, “People’s confidence in travel has increased, and tourism-related listed companies will enjoy this wave of dividends. Sante Cableway has also been optimizing its asset structure in recent years, disposing of loss-making subsidiaries, and orderly promoting the construction of new cableway projects. performance recovery.”

Zhou Mingqi, the founder of Jingjian Think Tank, said in an interview with a reporter from the Securities Daily, “The acquisition of Hi-Tech Group is beneficial to the current operation of Sante Cableway, but in the future it will depend on whether there will be high-quality assets injected, or whether it will focus on listing. Significant changes in the company’s management team and business strategy.”

