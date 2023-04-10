Sanya Tourism Promotion Board

Under the slogan “Sailing from Sanya, Cheers to the World“ (Sailing from Sanya, Cheers to the World), the 2023 Boating Sanya & Sanya International Wine & Spirits Fair will welcome wine and spirits lovers and industry professionals from all over the world from April 13th to 17th. As part of the event, the Sanya 2023 International Wine and Spirits Fair (“the Fair”) will be a five-day extravaganza alongside the Shanghai International Wine Challenge (SIWC), the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) and the CNSC Sanya International Duty-Free Plaza of tasting wines and spirits from all over the world. Various accompanying events will be held for visitors throughout the duration of the fair, including after-parties.

As one of China‘s key annual events for the wine and spirits industry, the fair focuses on building an international and professional platform for wine and spirits exhibition, trade and wine culture interaction. In cooperation with SIWC, one of the top three international wine competitions in Asia, she will hold master classes at CNSC Sanya International Duty-Free Plaza. Renowned wine educators Julien Boulard MW, Leon Liang and Dai Xiaoqun will share their wine tasting expertise with the attending wine professionals and lovers from around the world. Meanwhile, SIWC will showcase a wide range of wines including Enoteca, Duc de Fugue Cognac and other well-known brands, including some award-winning brands exhibiting for the first time.

The Sanya Tourism Promotion Board (STPB) and the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) will jointly host an awards ceremony to give wine and spirits companies, regional industry associations, industry experts and media the opportunity to meet, share information and exchange ideas . The Spirits Selection by CMB, which was held for the first time in 1994, has meanwhile become one of the most renowned international events for the awarding of spirits from all over the world. This awards ceremony will be held in Sanya for the first time, with the idyllic, tropical setting giving the award ceremony the perfect ambiance.

In addition, the STPB and CNSC Sanya International Duty-Free Plaza will jointly host a series of “Tasting Tours,” offering show-goers a Sanya-like experience of wine tasting, sailing, and duty-free shopping.

Sanya is located on the southern tip of the Chinese island of Hainan, which has recently reopened to tourists 59 countries is visa free and is an ideal place for work, travel and leisure. With its warm weather, spectacular scenery, wealth of natural resources and diverse experiences, the city is a natural first stop for international travelers looking to explore China.

Sanya has taken many measures to increase its attractiveness to global tourists in recent years, aiming to become a world premium travel destination. The city has witnessed a surge in the number of high-quality international wine and spirits brands, many of which have chosen Sanya to launch their new products thanks to the duty-free policy of the Hainan Free Trade Port. In Sanya, wine and liquor has become one of the most popular product categories that consumers buy in duty-free shops. With this in mind, the Sanya 2023 International Wine & Spirits Fair will serve as a platform and bridge for high-quality wine and spirits brands and retailers to collaborate in this rapidly developing market.

Following the show, the STPB will host an exhibition in partnership with Neal Digital, offering a technology-enhanced immersive art experience to visitors from around the world from April 20th to May 4th. The exhibition will feature contemporary digital artist Krista Kim’s Asian debut with her latest work, Mirror of the Mind.

To explore Sanya, please visit: https://www.visitsanya.com/en/.

