Sanya’s Measures to Boost Consumption Growth: Tax-Free Promotions and Marketing Efforts

Sanya Implements Measures to Boost Tourism and Consumption Growth

In a bid to kickstart its tourism industry and stimulate consumption growth, Sanya has announced a series of measures aimed at promoting tax-free shopping and increasing tourist arrivals.

The latest measures, released by Securities Times e-company news, include plans to vigorously carry out tax-free promotions, issue tax-free consumption coupons, and encourage and guide tax-free business entities to hold tax-free promotion activities.

The city also aims to increase marketing efforts and actively connect with influential domestic media platforms to promote Sanya as a tourist destination. Large-scale concerts, sports events, and cultural activities will be organized to attract more visitors to the island.

In addition, Sanya plans to facilitate resource exchange and sharing between tax-free business entities and travel agencies, hotels, and scenic spots to increase foot traffic into duty-free stores.

The city also intends to strengthen publicity and promotion efforts, coordinating online and offline resources to carry out marketing activities. The ultimate goal is to optimize the consumption environment and drive growth in duty-free sales.

While the measures are geared towards promoting tourism and consumption, Securities Times emphasized that the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. They advised that any operations based on the information should be at one’s own risk.

