SAP boss Christian Klein: That’s why Germany is lagging behind

Christian Klein is boss at SAP.

Christian Klein, CEO of SAP, criticizes in an interview with “Welt“The shortage of skilled workers and lack of performance thinking in Germany.

Among other things, he also criticizes the abolition of competitions at federal youth games.

Klein also sees a problem in German universities, which lack practical relevance.

Christian Klein is one of the most powerful managers in Germany. As CEO of SAP, he is at the helm of Germany’s only tech giant. Almost 100,000 people work under him worldwide; the company employs more than 24,000 in Germany alone. But in the heartland – SAP comes from Walldorf in Baden-Württemberg – things are not going so well.

Who is Christian Klein, head of SAP?

Klein started as a working student at SAP in Walldorf in 1999 and enjoyed a distinguished career there as a controller and financial expert. For the people in the region, the trained business economist is a figure of identification. One of them who made it to the top of a global corporation.

When Klein speaks, his Baden accent occasionally resonates. The SAP boss grew up in the area around Walldorf; his father Karl Klein (CDU) was mayor in Mühlhausen, ten kilometers as the crow flies from SAP headquarters. He himself was a midfielder at FC Mühlhausen. He still lives in the area today.

His most important stations on the way to the executive floor include his stint as CFO of the SAP subsidiary Success Factors in California in 2011, his promotion to operational managing director in 2016 and his promotion to the SAP Board of Directors in 2018. He has served since October 2019 as co-CEO alongside Jennifer Morgan as strategist and man for the details. He became sole CEO in April.

There is a lack of performance thinking

In an interview with “Welt“, which, like Business Insider, belongs to Axel Springer, Klein complains about the shortage of skilled workers. “Twenty years ago we were almost the only ones in Germany looking for software developers. “Every car manufacturer is now also a software company.” But there is also a general lack of a certain performance mindset, he adds to “Welt”. “I’m currently following the discussions that all competition should suddenly be abolished at the Federal Youth Games.” But in working life, the children would find themselves in a pressure situation. You have to learn to deal with it.

Klein also sees a problem in German universities. There is often a lack of practical relevance at universities, he says. “But I create networked thinking and intuitive action by transferring the theory, which is taught really well at universities in this country, into practice.”

