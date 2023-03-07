Private equity firm Silver Lake has offered what would be a “reasonable deal” for both sides. Also: the federal government is planning a ban on Huawei and Twitter’s technicians are paralyzing the platform.

SAP boss Christian Klein ULI DECK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Good morning! While you slept, work continued elsewhere in the digital scene.

The top topics:

It has been known since January that SAP the online market researcher Qualtrics wants to push off again. The company no longer fits in with the core business of the software group from Walldorf. SAP currently owns 70 percent of Qualtrics, a company that makes experience management software that helps companies survey customers and employees.

Die Private-Equity-Firma Silver Lake has now offered $12.4 billion, or $18.15 per share, for Qualtrics. SAP bought the company in 2018 for $8 billion. Just two years later, SAP spun off the company before going public in 2021. Now the company is to be privatized again with the help of Silver Lake and the Canadian pension fund. Anand Thaker, a marketing technology consultant who is closely following the companies, told US media Techcrunch it was “a reasonable deal for both parties.” [Mehr bei Techcrunch, Handelsblatt und The Information]

On start-up scene: We have you for our “Startup like this” podcast Julia Wadehn von Novo brought in front of the microphone. The founder was pregnant when she wanted to raise money for her company. The problem: There is a prejudice in the scene that women do not concentrate on their startup at the same time after the birth of their child. Wadehn sees it the other way around. She says mothers can be better founders. [Mehr bei Gründerszene]

And here are the other headlines of the night:

Huawei-Founder Ren Zhengfei needs a successor and wants to bring his daughter Meng Wanzhou to the top of the company on April 1st. Wanzhou is considered a heroine in China, but has been targeted by the US judiciary. In Germany, on the other hand, it became known that the federal government wants to push the Chinese telecommunications group out of the mobile network. This could be expensive for telecom companies: it is estimated that almost 60 percent of the components installed in the German network come from Huawei. [Mehr bei Spiegel und Handelsblatt]

Twitter had to struggle with failures again on Monday. According to CEO Elon Musk, the recent disruption has shown that the social media company will have to completely rewrite some of the software that underlies the platform. The problems were apparently caused by an internal change on the platform. Musk had previously fired a number of employees from the IT department. [Mehr bei Wall Street Journal]

Redundancies: The Australian tech company Atlassian has announced that it will lay off 500 employees, or five percent of its workforce, amid a downturn in the technology sector worldwide. The company’s talent acquisition, program management and research teams have been hardest hit. In addition, it became known that the German shipping company Otto Changes are planned: The group closes the subsidiary Mytoys and laid off 800 employees. The toy retailer has fallen victim to the collapse in online sales.[Mehr bei Handelsblatt, Bloomberg und CNBC]

Investments: The British Consumer Credit Service Abound has closed a £500m funding round. Abound plans to complement its UK direct-to-consumer offering with a B2B service within Europe. Also the German energy startup 1 Point 5 Degree according to a media report, is to prepare a new round of financing. This could secure the young company’s unicorn status. 1Komma5 Grad is currently benefiting from the increased demand for solar systems, heat pumps and charging infrastructure for electric cars. [Mehr bei Techcrunch und Handelsblatt]

Tesla has again reduced the prices of its two most expensive models in the USA. The Model S is about five percent cheaper, the Model X even nine percent. The discounts are intended to boost demand for the cars. In January, Tesla lowered the prices of its new vehicles by up to 20 percent, probably in order to make the vehicles eligible for US tax credits. [Mehr bei Techcrunch und CNBC]

Personnel: Das Berliner Miet-Electronic-Startup Grover According to a report by the “Handelsblatt”, brings the experienced CFO Michael Andersen on board. He changes from the air taxi company Lily to Grover. Andersen wants to significantly boost sales at the smartphone, laptop and camera rental company, it said. [Mehr bei Handelsblatt]

Our reading tip on Gründerszene: The robots of Inoc can be used both indoors and outdoors – this sets you apart from the competition. A device costs around 100,000 euros. [Mehr bei Gründerszene+business/livingpackets-versandbox-startup”>]

