SAP Marketing Director: This is how we use AI and we are careful about it

Julia White, Chief Marketing & Solutions Officer

SAP

SAP works intensively with generative artificial intelligence (AI) and uses it, among other things, for the design of digital billboards and various internal processes.

CMO Julia White shares what they’ve learned so far and where they’re most cautious about using the technology.

She predicts that in four to six months, generative AI will be an integral part of SAP’s marketing strategy.

Tech giant SAP has plunged headlong into generative AI and is currently conducting about eight tests to see how the new technology can help its marketing. The company is currently testing how the technology can be used to improve its ads, make marketing more personalized and better direct customer questions to the right departments.

SAP has completed and learned from other generative AI pilots, including a campaign in May where digital billboards in New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles displayed an image that changed daily, based on the biggest headlines in culture and business. The image was created by a generative AI and post-processed by a human artist.

“It ended up being an interesting experiment,” Julia White, SAP’s chief marketing and solutions officer, told Business Insider. The results were promising, as the number of impressions was three times higher than with conventional billboard advertising.

