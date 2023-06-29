SAP organizational chart: With these managers, the group is pushing AI

When he took office, SAP boss Christian Klein was the youngest CEO of a DAX company. SAP SE / fine grain photography

About a year and a half ago, SAP announced a huge transformation process – from a software company to a cloud company.

The first valley has been passed, but the restructuring is ongoing and there are also new changes at the top of the group: In March 2023, the long-standing CFO Luka Mucic left the company, Sabine Bendiek will leave the group at the end of 2023.

SAP father Hasso Plattner is also planning to leave the supervisory board. Business Insider shows which managers are leading the group into the future.

When looking for a scary man, you probably don’t immediately think of Christian Klein. If you look at pictures of the 41-year-old SAP boss, the category “perfect son-in-law” seems more appropriate. But don’t let that fool you. Klein can certainly spread fear and terror, as he impressively demonstrated in October 2020.

At that time, SAP lowered its forecast and Klein announced its strategy to convert the Walldorf-based software manufacturer into a cloud company. Customers who previously ran the SAP software on their own computers and paid high one-off license fees for it should in future use services from the cloud – and thus regularly flush money into SAP’s coffers. The switch required high investments. “I don’t sacrifice the success of our customers to short-term optimization of our margins,” said Klein. That sat. The stock market price of the most valuable German company rushed down – by more than 20 percent.