The top earners on the SAP board are Christian Klein (CEO, left) and Luka Mucic (CFO, right), with the worst earner being the head of human resources, Sabine Bendiek. Picture Alliance / Collage: Business Insider (Dominik Schmitt) The technology group based in Walldorf has presented a remuneration report for the year 2022. This includes, among other things, how much the board members earned last year. The top earner among the seven-strong management board is CEO Christian Klein. Followed by the outgoing CFO Luka Mucic. HR manager Sabine Bendiek earns the least. At the technology group SAP, one person in particular should have been happy in the past few days: Luka Mucic. The chief financial officer received a total of 12.8 million euros in the past few months. Of this, about 3.25 million made up his regular salary for 2022. In addition, there was another 9.6 million euros in severance pay. The 51-year-old is leaving the Walldorf team at the end of March. Two years before his contract would actually have expired. "Agreed," it says officially. read too Contract ends prematurely: SAP CFO Luka Mucic receives 9.6 million euros in compensation

1. Christian Klein, the CEO (4.67 million euros)

Christian Klein is CEO at SAP. SAP SE / fine grain photography

But the rest of the board also received a decent amount of money recently, as can be seen from the remuneration report for 2022. The 42-year-old CEO Christian Klein, who was able to pocket 4.67 million euros, got the most. His career at SAP began in 1999. Starting as a student, he worked his way up. In 2018 he became a member of the board of directors, from 2019 he led the company together with Jennifer Morgan as co-CEOs. In 2020 he took over the helm alone.

2. Luka Mucic, the chief financial officer (3.25 million euros)

Luka Mucic is CFO at SAP. picture alliance/dpa | Uwe Anspach

Luka Mucic follows in second place with his 3.25 million euros. He is a real SAP homegrown product. He began his career at the company in 1996 in the legal department, having previously studied law. Mucic worked his way up at SAP, becoming international chief financial officer in 2013 and finally chief financial officer (CFO) and member of the board in 2014. But this year is over.

3. Jürgen Müller, the head of technology (3.21 million euros)

Juergen Mueller is CTO at SAP. picture alliance/dpa/dpa Pool | Bernd von Jutrczenka

Mucic was hot on his heels last year, Jürgen Müller. The chief technology officer (CTO) is responsible for the entire platform and technology development at the billion-dollar company – and received 3.21 million euros for his services.

4. The sales director, Scott Russell (2.282 million euros)

Scott Russell is in fourth place. He has been with the Walldorfer Group since 2010 and has been a member of the Executive Board since 2021. There he is responsible for sales, service and customer and partner relationships. His salary: 2.282 million euros.

5. Julia White, the head of marketing (2.28 million euros)

Julia White follows him with only a few thousand euros difference. She gets 2.28 million euros. In addition to marketing, she is responsible for corporate communications and government affairs. The manager has been with SAP since 2021. She previously worked for the tech giant Microsoft, most recently as corporate vice president for marketing at the cloud provider Microsoft Azure.

6. Thomas Saueressig, the chief developer (1.73 million euros)

Thomas Saueressig (far left in the picture) is head of product at SAP. picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Pool | Uwe Anspach

Thomas Saueressig has been with SAP since 2004. In 2019 he was promoted to the Management Board, where he is responsible for product development. Before that, he worked as IT manager at the technology company. In 2016, he was named to Fortune magazine’s “40 under 40” list. At SAP he received 1.73 million euros for 2022.

7. Sabine Bendiek, HR manager (1.41 million euros)

Sabine Bendiek is Head of Human Resources at SAP. picture-alliance | Thilo Rückeis TSP

The head of human resources, Sabine Bendiek, earned the least income among the board members. She received 1.4 million euros for her work. She has been with SAP since 2021 and is also on the company’s board of directors. Previously she had worked at Microsoft. Most recently, she was Germany boss of the tech company.

