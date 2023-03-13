Home Business SAP sells shares in US market research subsidiary
Business

SAP sells shares in US market research subsidiary

by admin
SAP sells shares in US market research subsidiary

SAP is selling its shares in the US market research subsidiary Qualtrics to the US financial investor Silver Lake and the Canadian pension fund CPP Investments. SAP will receive around 7.7 billion dollars (7.2 billion euros) for the share sale, the group announced in Walldorf. Silver Lake and CPP Investments are paying $18.15 per share. SAP is thus accepting an offer from last week, which it said was the most attractive offer in the sales process. SAP expects the sale to be completed in the second half of the year. Regulatory approvals are still pending. In the offer, Qualtrics is valued at around $12.5 billion, including debt.

See also  Intesa Sanpaolo; write-downs on receivables of 730 million euros in the second quarter, of which 292 million for Russia and Ukraine

You may also like

Annual figures: Porsche achieves record profits

US rates, after the SVB case the Fed...

Gold bulls broke out!If this resistance is broken,...

Electricity: Experts warn against providers with low prices

Delmastro’s prison cleaner: “The addicts are 30%, let’s...

German oil imports from Russia collapse by 99.9...

Silicon Valley Bank shakes the stock exchanges: Milan...

How to choose hardware for novice installation DIY...

Klaus-Michael Kühne: billionaire travels to Mallorca on a...

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB): What’s Going On?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy