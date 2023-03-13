Home Business SAP sells shares in US market research subsidiary
SAP sells shares in US market research subsidiary

SAP is selling its shares in the US market research subsidiary Qualtrics to the US financial investor Silver Lake and the Canadian pension fund CPP Investments. SAP will receive around 7.7 billion dollars (7.2 billion euros) for the share sale, the group announced in Walldorf. Silver Lake and CPP Investments are paying $18.15 per share. SAP is thus accepting an offer from last week, which it said was the most attractive offer in the sales process. SAP expects the sale to be completed in the second half of the year. Regulatory approvals are still pending. In the offer, Qualtrics is valued at around $12.5 billion, including debt.

