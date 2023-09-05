Home » SAP will end support for Russian customers at the end of the year
Business

SAP will end support for Russian customers at the end of the year

by admin
SAP will end support for Russian customers at the end of the year

Everything has a price, especially the things that don’t cost anything.

Art van Rheyn You have activated an adblocker. Therefore our site is currently not available for you.

Advertisements are an important source of income for news sites such as WirtschaftsWoche Online. With the advertising revenue, we can pay for the work of our editorial staff and publish quality articles free of charge.

Unfortunately you deny us this income. If you appreciate our offer, please turn off the adblocker.

Thank you for your understanding,
Your Wiwo editorial team

See also  General Office of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment Issues Notice on 2021-2022 Carbon Emission Allowance Payment in National Carbon Market

You may also like

ACS’s Flatiron Awarded $138.7 Million Contract for Bridge...

Resolution 19 of 08/29/2023 – Issue of public...

Tesla breaks down and blocks a road for...

The Arrival of the New 2024 Subaru Crosstrek...

Gas, record inventories, but there could be problems...

ASEAN Delegation Seeks Market Opportunities at 2023 Smart...

High demand – night trains are in demand...

Royal Caribbean Cancels Alaska Cruise Due to Propulsion...

Africa: Afreximbank promotes local currencies in intra-continental trade

Building a Province-Wide Hub for High-Quality Foreign Investment:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy