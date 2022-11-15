Listen to the audio version of the article

The SAPA group from Benevento, supplier of components for the world‘s leading car manufacturers, will implement the production of the latest type of bio-components in the Sosnowiec plant, in Poland. The new components will help reduce the weight of vehicles and thus the environmental impact of the automotive industry. The production is part of the European Life Biobcompo project, which involves the SAPA Group, FCA Italy and the Fiat Research Center (Stellantis Group) and the Sòphia Group.

The recipe: biocomposites and renewable sources

The European project has produced an innovative technology based on new formulations of biocomposite materials based on plastic and cellulose fibers . This, in turn, will reduce the overall weight of the car and thus also reduce CO2 emissions into the atmosphere. More precisely, the new technologies adopted make it possible to reduce the weight of a single component by up to 8% compared to the plastics commonly used in current production.

EU support with the Life measure17

SAPA also took advantage of the know-how of the One-Shot method (the fastest and most sustainable patented method in the world for the production of automotive components). «The LifeBiobcompo project aims at a significant reduction in overall carbon dioxide emissions – says Alfonso Molaro, engineer of SAPA’s R&D department – ​​During the project, carried out with the help of the LIFE17 Community financial instrument for the mitigation of climate change, developed and optimized low-density biocomposite formulations to replace materials traditionally used in automotive components. The automotive components produced with the new biocomposites have passed all the qualification tests and will be installed in the cars of the Stellantis group. An example is the dashboard of the Lancia Ypsilon, which will be made with a thermoplastic biocomposite with high thermal and mechanical performance, composed of polypropylene reinforced with 20% by weight of cellulose fiber and 10% by weight of glass fiber».

Group of 1,700 employees

SAPA, founded in 1974 by Angelo Affinita, is an Italian industrial group specialized in the production of cutting-edge components in the automotive industry. The SAPA Group is a direct supplier for well-known car manufacturers such as Volkswagen, FCA, CNH, Iveco, VW, BMW , Ferrari, Aston Martin, Rolls Royce, Porsche, Audi, Skoda, Seat. It manages 10 plants in Italy, Europe and Asia with 140 presses and employs over 1,700 people. The company, which in 2021 expects a turnover of around 250 million , annually produces more than 61 million automotive parts. The production includes components of the car interior, exterior and engine compartment. SAPA, which has always been oriented towards innovation, invests 4.5% of its annual turnover in research and development.