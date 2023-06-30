Home » Sapelli: “Mes mousetrap, Meloni is right. Baffling Giorgetti”
by admin
Mattarella behind Giorgetti? “We certainly have a very pro-European President of the Republic…”

“Giorgia Meloni makes this choice in the first place because she must keep the promise made to the voters and in any case she uses the suspension and the postponement to have greater strength to negotiate on the issue of migrants and on other issues”. With these words the economist Giulio Sapelliinterviewed by Affaritaliani.itexplains the decision of the government and in particular of the Prime Minister to take time (at least until September) for the ratification in Parliament of the Mes.

“I said it four years ago, the Mes it is a mousetrap, it is an autonomous financial entity that makes political decisions. It does not solve the banking crisis but simply applies the bail-in against which I have always fought. In fact, it unloads the responsibility of the banks on the shareholders. The ratification of Mesmoreover, it has worsened its governance because it provides for the application of economic measures regardless of any control by political power. It is a sort of agency that operates autonomously and which will always autonomously judge the level of danger of a country by applying measures that cannot be negotiated either at a European or national level”.

