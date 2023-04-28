Sara Assicurazioni: net profit of 50.9 million euro

The shareholders’ meeting of Sarah Insurance recently approved the 2022 financial statements, recording a net profit of 50.9 million euros. Furthermore, the consolidated financial statements for 2022 showed a net profit of 72.7 million euros, confirming the solidity and growth of the company.

During the meeting, the shareholders gave their consent to the proposal for the distribution of the profit for the year 2022. Consequently, 35,623,943.27 euros were allocated to the Extraordinary Reserve, while 15,262,465.50 euros will be used for the distribution of dividends among shareholders.