Home » Sara Assicurazioni: net profit of 50.9 million euro
Business

Sara Assicurazioni: net profit of 50.9 million euro

by admin
Sara Assicurazioni: net profit of 50.9 million euro

The shareholders’ meeting of Sarah Insurance recently approved the 2022 financial statements, recording a net profit of 50.9 million euros. Furthermore, the consolidated financial statements for 2022 showed a net profit of 72.7 million euros, confirming the solidity and growth of the company.

During the meeting, the shareholders gave their consent to the proposal for the distribution of the profit for the year 2022. Consequently, 35,623,943.27 euros were allocated to the Extraordinary Reserve, while 15,262,465.50 euros will be used for the distribution of dividends among shareholders.

See also  The stock exchanges today March 13 after the bankruptcy of the Svb: down the banks

You may also like

Improve consumption conditions and enhance consumption stamina (go...

Search engine optimization: in-house SEO or SEO agency?

Eni, in the first quarter adjusted pre-tax profit...

Financial education about the stock market and the...

U.S. Q1 GDP Highlights: Recession Can Wait –...

EU debt rules inhibit investments in climate protection...

Eni, in the first quarter adjusted pre-tax profit...

Amazon increases sales and profits surprisingly significantly

Mazda extends warranty to six years and eight...

Drei celebrates its 20th anniversary with a birthday...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy