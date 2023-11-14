Sara Croce and the dancer Luca Favilla at Dancing with the Stars 2023 (Ipa photo)

Sara Croce enchants: Lady Milan in the Champions League zone at Dancing with the Stars 2023

Stefano Pioli’s Milan continues its season in the spotlight (the victory against PSG which relaunches the dream of qualifying for the Champions League round of 16) and shadows (Lecce immediately cameback to draw: 2 points in 4 games and Inter at +8) with the Rossoneri fans experiencing the last few weeks suffering between missing results and new ones injuries to their champions (the last to pit due to muscle problems were Rafael Leao and Davide Calabria). The season is still long and there is time to recover, but the present tells of a break for the national teams full of anxiety for those whose hearts beat for the Devil.

The Milan that wins instead is… on Dancing with the Stars 2023: Sara Croce, Rossoneri fan, is enchanting everyone on the Rai1 dance show. The former Bonas of Ciao Darwin (where she played the role of Mother Nature) and Avanti unaltro with Paolo Bonolis and fourth at Miss Italia 2017, flies high in the general ranking of the program presented by Milly Carlucci. Using a football comparison, currently Sara Croce – paired with the dancer Luca Favilla – is in full fight for the… Champions zone: fifth in the standings with 37 points, in the wake of the duo composed of Caprarica and Maria Ermachkova (38 points) . “A rumba that warmed up the Dancing with the Stars floor”, the social post about the weekend’s performance (while the previous week had given us an adrenaline-filled “Saturday night Charleston”)

Sara Croce in pursuit of lady Icardi: Wanda Nara flies very high and second

The fight for victory currently sees a runaway leader: Paola Perego and Angelo Madonia with 63 points (with 30 of treasure). Then a chasing duo on equal points, Simona Ventura – Samuel Peron it’s a Wanda Nara divine together with Pasquale La Rocca. In Saturday night’s episode, the wife of Mauro Icardi was the author of a convincing waltz performance (and speaking of dances: over the weekend we saw a sensual Diletta Leotta with flamenco).

