Saras share slipped on the stock exchange yesterday after the announcement by Angel Capital Management of the signing of a funded collar derivative contract with BofA Securities Europe relating to 47,576,140 Saras shares, equal to approximately 5% of the oil company’s share capital (and 50% of the share held by Acm), against a loan for 66 million euros. The shares have closed trading down by 9.67% to 1.50 eurobelow the level recognized for the security in the transaction equal to 1.54 euro.

«As already indicated by Acm, the signing of a loan agreement and a funded collar with BofASE are functional to the continuation of the investment strategy that Acm has been pursuing for years. Acm and I continue to have full confidence in Saras and its prospects; as proof of this, Acm has not sold a single Saras share and the options envisaged by the funded collar contract envisage cash settlement as a general rule, without prejudice to the possibility for Acm to opt for a delivery of the shares following the exercise options» underlines Angelo Moratti, president of Acm and director of Saras, who adds: «Acm, in addition to remaining the owner of the shares pledged as part of the transaction concluded with BofASE, retains the right to vote on them, except in case of warranty breach. With the conclusion of these contracts with BofASE, Acm has therefore not implemented any disengagement strategy with respect to Saras”

The operation, according to what can be read in the press release of the Acm founded by Angelo Moratti, contemplates a series of put options (in favor of Acm) and call options (in favor of BofASE) with Saras shares as underlying. «On the occurrence of the conditions for exercising the options, a settlement in cash, without prejudice to Acm’s right to opt for the physical delivery of the shares covered by the collar» specifies the note.

To guarantee the obligations assumed, Acm has simultaneously stipulated a pledge agreement with BofASE concerning the same shares underlying the collar, whose voting rights will remain fully available to Acm.

«This transaction marks an important point in the development of ACcm by providing new tools to expand growth scenarios. We strengthen our position as a long-term investor dedicated to supporting the creation of value through the development of the companies in the portfolio» commented the CEO of Acm Paolo Gualdani.