At Piazza Affari Saras is down by more than 3.5% after presenting the half-year report as at 30 June 2022. In particular, in the first half the group recorded a comparable net profit of 300.5 million euros, a strong improvement compared to the loss of 70.8 million euros realized in the same period of 2021. On a quarterly basis, on the other hand, in the second quarter of 2022 Saras recorded a net profit of 287.1 million euros, against the loss of 23.8 million euros in the second quarter of 2021. In the first half of the year, revenues increased by 105%, going from the 3,756 million euros achieved in the first half of 2021 to the current 7,699 million euros.

In the first half of the year, the comparable Ebitda jumped from 8.3 to 520.6 million euros, while the reported one from 108.7 to 688.5 million. In the first six months of 2022, investments amounted to € 50.9 million, compared to € 40.2 million made in the first half of 2021, with an increase attributable to the Industrial Marketing segment and due to the greater maintenance activities carried out in 2022. Finally, the net financial position of Saras (before IFRS 16) was positive for 64.9 million euros, a strong improvement compared to the negative figure of 453.2 million at 31 December 2021.

“The second quarter was characterized by extreme market conditions which showed in all their gravity the importance of traditional energies and the need for a diversification of sources”, comments the Chairman Massimo Moratti.