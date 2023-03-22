Listen to the audio version of the article

A new management company for two airports in northern Sardinia. It’s called Nord Sardegna Aeroporti and it’s the new single company that will manage the airports of Olbia and Alghero. The new partnership will bring together Geasar, which deals with the management of the Costa Smeralda airport in Olbia, and Sogeaal, which deals, however, with the management of the Alghero Fertilia Riviera del Corallo airport.

The green light for the operation is dated 20 and 21 March. Days in which the boards of directors of the two companies approved the start of the process which will lead to the merger of the two industrial realities into a single airport management company for both airports.

In the operation, the shareholding structure of Nord Sardegna Aeroporti, compared to the current one of the two companies, will remain practically unchanged. The majority of the capital, as the two teams underline in a joint note, “will in fact be held, directly and indirectly, by F2i Ligantia SpA, a company managed by F2i SGR and which also sees the Fondazione di Sardegna among its shareholders”.

F2i, through its investee companies, is the main airport manager in the country, with traffic exceeding 65 million passengers on an annual basis. The remaining shares will remain held by local public institutions represented by the Autonomous Region of Sardinia and by the Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Crafts and Agriculture of Sassari and Nuoro.

The objective of the operation approved by the two Boards of Directors is to significantly increase the total passenger traffic «going from 4.7 million in 2022 to 7 million in 2030» and the connectivity of the catchment area of ​​Central-Northern Sardinia, «exploiting the potential of the two airports better with a systemic logic».