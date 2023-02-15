Listen to the audio version of the article

Three companies for six routes at discounted rates. The game of flights in territorial continuity from the airports of Cagliari, Olbia and Alghero to Rome and Milan (and back) is closed. The last piece in the mosaic that sees ItaAirways fly exclusively (with discounted rates and behind public compensation) from Cagliari, Volotea and AeroItalia from Olbia (without compensation), comes from the negotiated procedure initiated by the Region for the assignment of the routes from Alghero. AeroItalia will manage the connections with Rome and Ita Airways those with Milan.

In the offices of the Regional Department of Transport, the tender envelopes for the assignment of the service until October were opened on Wednesday. «On the Alghero-Rome Fiumicino route, where the starting price was 3,198,550.94 euros net, 3,518,406.03 gross, Aeroitalia offered a 10% discount, ie 2,878,695.85 euros net. Ita by 0.11% or 3,195,032.53 euros net – the Region announced in a note -. For the Alghero-Milan Linate the starting price was 2,008,102.05 euros net, 2,208,912.25 euros gross, Ita offered a 0.15% discount equal to 2,005,089.90 net, and Aeroitalia no discount”.

Once the documents have been evaluated and the assignment procedure started, we are now proceeding, even if the continuity will be temporary. “With the awarding of the subsidized routes also to Alghero – comments the President of the Region, Christian Solinas – we are arranging the last piece to complete the picture of territorial continuity between our three airports and those of Rome and Milan, thus guaranteeing the right to mobility for all Sardinians».

From the Governor the announcement of the mission to Brussels “to start an immediate dialogue and identify with the European Commission, and with the support of the Government and all the Sardinian political, social and business forces, in full compliance with the rules on competition, a new model of continuity closest to the needs of Sardinia”.

The union front is divided. «We are satisfied with the closure of the age-old affair of air territorial continuity over Alghero, but now we need to wait for tomorrow to find out if there will be offers without compensation – comment Ignazio Lai and Michele Palenzona, general secretary and deputy of Fit Cisl Sardinia -. Now it will be necessary to make the tender for October, which will conclude with the continuity of the other two airports and, what is even more important, a new continuity for the future must be formulated as soon as possible, which guarantees the right to mobility of the Sardinians and which bear in mind that if certain routes are not profitable, they must be adequately paid to be attractive”.