The water emergency is just a memory. And, in Sardinia, restrictions, with dry taps from night to morning, are a thing of the past. Despite the concern about what is happening in other regions of Italy, the island can breathe a sigh of relief. Because the reservoirs are almost full and the water supplies bode well.

Almost full

The drought was also felt in Sardinia where the rains stopped in March, recording less than 30 percent of rainfall compared to the past. A fact that did not compromise the supply. In the reservoirs, the operators responsible for controlling the quantity of water present, record reserves of nearly 80 percent of the capacity. “As of June 30, the survey certified the presence of water in the reservoirs, with a total volume of approximately 1 billion and 421 million cubic meters – clarifies the Regional Councilor for Public Works Aldo Salaris – with a percentage equal to 78 percent of the range. A figure higher even than last year which gives us hope, especially if we think that the past one was one of the driest seasons ». Compared to the previous month, «the system has undergone a variation of 127 million cubic meters, but this is not a concern. Potable and industrial supplies are guaranteed and action is also being taken in the agricultural sector with increases in capacity where they are required ”.

The network

In support of the island there is the system that is different from that of the Po. The entire water system is characterized by the fact that 80 percent of the users are served by the reservoir system in which there is a network of interconnection works carried out over the years (based on the 2006 law) and a unique governance of the sector. Specifically, there are 54 reservoirs “not all falling under the competence of the same control body” connected through the interconnection system. “The principle is that when in a reservoir the water reaches the maximum threshold, the excess is transferred to the one that is suffering – adds the commissioner -, this does not always happen, but we are trying to overcome the difficulties when they arise. “.

Constant monitoring

Then constant control. And at work a task force that checks the capacity for the whole summer period “in such a way as to guarantee the needs and prepare any emergency plans if necessary, without affecting the stocks that will be destined exclusively to hospitals and health centers “.

The exception

“Attention remains high on the northern reservoirs, Bidighinzu in particular, but also where we are unable to guarantee water for irrigation purposes in the required quantities as for the Valle dei Giunchi (the only exception) – continues the commissioner -, we have prepared a plan impact such as to guarantee water as long as it is possible, while safeguarding the drinking water use and the destination in the health sector which, especially in this still critical moment and with the increase in summer presences, cannot be affected in any way ” .