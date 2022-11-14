ROMA – Without the internet highway, the giants of the digital economy – Google, Facebook and their sisters – they could not work or bill.
And therefore these giants, with economic budgets that not even some states in the world, have to pay. More concretely “should participate in the necessary investments on the Network in the face of specific increases in traffic “.
Il
See also Midea Real Estate Hao Hengle: It has acquired 13 projects with a total investment of 1.7 billion in the fourth quarter of last year_Oriental Fortune Net