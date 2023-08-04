Home » Sartorius finds new CFO at Haniel Group
Company building of Sartorius AG

Effective April 1, 2024, Florian Funck will become Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Management Board.

(Photo: imago images/Hubert Jelinek)

Berlin The laboratory outfitter Sartorius has found its new chief financial officer at the Haniel conglomerate. Florian Funck will be appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Sartorius Executive Board effective April 1, 2024, the company, which is listed on the Dax, announced on Thursday evening.

He is to succeed Rainer Lehmann, with whom it was agreed at the beginning of May 2023, at his request, that he would leave the Management Board at the end of October 2023.

Funck comes from his current role as CFO of the Haniel Group, where he has been working for more than two decades.

At Sartorius, Funck will be responsible for the IT and digitization functions in addition to the finance department. After Lehmann’s departure and until Funck takes office, Sartorius CEO Joachim Kreuzburg will head the department on an interim basis.

