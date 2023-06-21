Sarzanini from 007 for a debate, after the “Putinians of Italy” chaos

Fiorenza Sarzanini called by Elisabetta Belloni for the debate in the headquarters of the Dis

In the headquarters of the Dis – Department of Security Information, i.e. the Intelligence Coordination Office – in the past few hours there was a meeting in view of the work to amend law 124 of 2007 on security systems.

“At the appointment, wanted by Alfredo Mantovano, undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council with responsibility for services, several experts participated, including the former directors of Aisi Mario Mori and Franco Gabrielli, as well as several members of Copasir. When the magistrates were gathered, the Deputy Director of the Republic Carlo Bonini moderated – writes the Truth – Fiorenza Sarzanini, deputy director of Corriere della Sera, was called to direct the latest debate.

There is some concern that the director of Dis Elisabetta Belloni has chosen Sarzanini, who ended up in the storm a year ago for having published the reports made by the secret services on “influencers and commentators” accused of being “the Putinians of Italy”..“.

“The report was news, sent to Copasir by intelligence. We are talking about false news of propaganda and disinformation”, explained Fiorenza Sarzanini at the time.

“Did the report come from Copasir or from the services? Yesterday the journalist, with her presence, seems to have given the answer”.

