Satellite communications, Telespazio challenges Starlink

Always connected too in the middle of the sea or in one desolate land. In addition to mobile and fixed networks, preferably in fiber, the time has come satellite. It’s actually nothing new. Iridium and other providers sell the service, at around 1,200 euros a year, and their devices, which are also expensive, compatible with satellite signal reception. Of course I’m not smartphone. In fact they do not allow data traffic but only calls and sms.

Apple e Android

The challenge of the satellite was launched Apple which he inserted into his iPhone 14 the ability to send emergency messages

via satellite from your smartphone but only in usa and canada. Now though Qualcommal Mobile World Congress of Barcelona, ​​presented Snapdragon Satellitea platform that will bring to smartphones Android two-way satellite communication. And therefore also Honor, Motorola, Oppo, Vivo e Xiaomi they will be able to count on the new chipset multifunction thanks to which you can use a normal smartphone to connect anywhere on the globe.

The dongle for the satellite

In fact, Qualcomm’s solution, unlike Apple’s which is only for emergencies, is two way like the one already present in the satellite phones but without the bulk and weight of the antenna. Also at the Barcelona fair Motorola presented Defy Satellite Linka bluetooth dongle that mounts a chip Mediatek that can be connected to any smartphone iOS o Android to enable the satellite connection.

Telespazio’s offer

In short, satellite communications are in a development phase as confirmation Alessandro Carancihead of the Satellite Communications business line of Telespazio (group Leonardo). “The satellite offers global coverage – Caranci explained – after all, there is no doubt that in certain places, even in our country, it is more convenient to give the data connection to gang ultras by satellite. In fact, even the Fwa (i.e Fixed wireless access) needs to have a radio base station where the optical fiber arrives to work”.

What are the differences between the services offered by Telespazio and those of Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite provider?

“I state that Starlink offers a good internet access service mainly for consumer customers with satellites in low orbit. Telespaziowhich is the oldest satellite service provider active worldwide (it used to belong to Telecom but was sold to Finmeccanica, now Leonardo, in 2002 ed) is instead mainly oriented towards business and institutional customers”.

“Also Telespazio, in addition to its networks based on geostationary satellites, has in its portfolio services in low orbit based on the constellation of OneWeb which we provide ground station support at our teleports a They dodge near Palermo and from this week also from our Brazilian teleport of maricà. What characterizes our services is the high reliability of the connections. In fact, we provide broadband connectivity to oil platforms, commercial and institutional vessels, and the main European and South American utilities. We are increasingly specializing towards the satellite connections for the IoT. We are also present in the so-called “social inclusion” and we recently completed the construction of a network in the Amazon rainforest for the Peruvian government that connects 1,300 between educational institutions e health facilities”.

But will there be any news at the consumer level?

“At the moment, mobile connectivity is narrowband. But both in the field of geostationary satellites that in the context of satellites in low orbit the connections are increasing in performance. THE servizi broadbandlike that of Starlink for example, however they require the use of a transceiver kit . The installation of one is also required for services based on geostationary satellites parabola. Also in this segment new generation satellites are about to arrive with performances never seen before. In particular, a new satellite of Eutelsat Konnect Vhts, made by Thales Alenia Space (the other company in the space sector which has, like Telespazio, Leonardo and Thales as shareholders), with a transmission capacity of 500 Gigabits per second”.

“On this innovative satellite (the largest ever launched in Europe) Telespazio will be the exclusive provider for services aimed at the governmental world. These new performances and the integration of the terrestrial networks with the satellite ones which will probably take place in the near future, will make it possible to achieve a very important objective: the creation of networks in which coverage will be 100% of the territory and in which the passage from one network to another (5G mobile network, fiber and satellite ed) will take place without the user realizing it”.

For the record, in Italia today for residential customers, the satellite service offered by is available Tim through Eutelsat which costs approx 40 euros per month plus the 240 euro installation kit and service Starlink in low orbit it costs 50 euros per month with installation kit at 400 euros. It should be noted that the do-it-yourself installation is not particularly easy.