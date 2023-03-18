Dhe mood among Germans as far as the future is concerned is more confident than it was in the autumn of last year. While in October almost three quarters of the population were concerned about the future and were very afraid of it, this proportion has now fallen to less than two thirds. This was the result of a representative survey commissioned by the credit agency Schufa, which is available exclusively to WELT AM SONNTAG. In particular, concern about problems with the energy supply has decreased significantly.

“In October 2022, people in Germany were very unsure of what to expect financially in winter,” says Schufa board member Ole Schröder. As a result, many people would have saved on consumption and energy consumption. “Now they can assess the financial consequences of the crisis and plan much better.”

Five months ago it was hard to predict whether Germany would survive the winter with its gas storage facilities. Rising electricity prices and high demands from energy suppliers for advance payments had forced consumers to take cost-cutting measures. Today, more than six out of ten Germans assume that they will be able to cope with the increased energy prices.

The electricity and gas price brakes have been in force since the beginning of March. “Meanwhile, electricity prices have fallen again for many providers,” says Steffen Suttner, head of energy at the consumer portal Check24. “Consumers can now secure tariffs that are well below the electricity price brake, which is already the case for 65 percent of the tariffs.”

Even if the general mood among Germans has improved again, the majority is still afraid of a general price increase. Although the proportion has fallen somewhat, a good three quarters of those surveyed are still concerned.

At least three out of ten respondents assume that they will find it difficult to maintain their standard of living with their income this year. Although the majority of Germans expect the inflation rate to rise by the middle of the year, almost every second person believes that the coming year will be better for them personally than the current year.

The security of one’s own job is still rated as high. 85 percent describe their job as secure. According to the survey, every third person has already received an inflation compensation bonus from their employer or has been promised one. A total of 1,000 people were interviewed for the representative survey in February.

The price hikes triggered by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine have not resulted in Germans calling for a relaxation of sanctions against Russia. While the proportion of those who support easing is around a third, according to the survey, it was more than 40 percent last October. According to their own statements, six out of ten Germans are willing to accept personal restrictions in order to support the sanctions.

Overall, 55 percent of those surveyed are satisfied with their current financial situation, although more than half have reported a drop in household income since the beginning of the year. In both cases, the proportion is slightly increasing. According to their own statements, more than a quarter of Germans have sufficient reserves to cushion the rising cost of living.

But almost a quarter is unchanged without any reserves. For households with a net income of less than 2,000 euros, the proportion without reserves is as high as 37 percent. “Consumer spending is relatively high in this group in particular, and price increases in the areas of housing, mobility and food have a correspondingly strong effect here,” explains Peter Kenning, Chairman of the Advisory Council for Consumer Affairs, which advises the federal government. Reserves are hardly possible.

If you want to support these people, it is important to first create an infrastructure that makes it possible to reach the group with targeted measures. “This necessity has been known for a long time and has already been discussed in connection with climate money.”

In fact, the SPD, Greens and FDP had already agreed on a mechanism for such direct payments in the coalition agreement in order to compensate for rising CO₂ prices. But the way there is difficult. The Ministry of Finance announced last summer that it would take at least a year and a half to collect the necessary data, such as citizens’ tax identification numbers and account numbers for direct payments.

Overall, Germans are reluctant to spend and are looking for ways to keep their money together. They save on shopping and energy consumption. Six out of ten Germans do not travel, and a quarter eat out less. Last October, however, even more people took a step back from these activities. Two out of three respondents have postponed major purchases in the past few months, and 85 percent are trying to reduce their spending overall.

The proportion of consumers who have overdrawn their accounts has also fallen slightly again, at around one-fifth. “We see that consumers in Germany quickly adapt their behavior to the circumstances,” says Schufa board member Schröder. “The situation has also calmed down a bit in our database.” The number of people with new payment difficulties is now just below the same period last year. “But it’s still too early to give the all-clear.”

Almost every second person had to fall back on their savings

Because many people are still unable to finance themselves from current income. Almost one in two say they have had to draw on their savings in the past six months, and one in four has delayed paying bills. More than one in five people with a net household income of less than 2,000 euros had to borrow money from relatives or friends.

State aid measures are therefore gladly accepted. Around 80 percent expect the state to provide financial help in the event of economic crises, preferably through direct financial contributions such as the energy price flat rate or the child bonus. However, according to their own statements, a good third of Germans do not even know which financial aid measures they are entitled to.

Consumer expert Kenning proposes a bundle of measures to change that. The public relations work on the subject should be intensified, above all through more personal consultations. The counseling centers in particular have often been overloaded so far.

