Housing is a fundamental human need. Keeping this affordable is increasingly becoming a social challenge. In order to achieve affordable housing, more government intervention and regulation is needed than before. With the new AK Housing Satisfaction Index The Chamber of Labor of Upper Austria, in cooperation with IFES, presents a regularly collected social science index for the challenges and needs of its members on the subject of housing. The data collected in this way provide continuous information on people’s fears and worries regarding their housing situation and their expectations of politics and society.

On the subject of housing, there are Austrian Statistics and from EU-SILC already extensive data. However, the focus is on so-called hard or objective factors, such as the share of housing and energy costs in household income, housing costs per square meter, the contract period and similar dimensions.

“Soft factors” are in the foreground

The new AK housing satisfaction index deliberately wants to differ from this with so-called soft or subjective factors. The new set of instruments is a joint product of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor and the Institute for Empirical Social Research (IFES). This supplements the existing “hard or objective factors” with important statements on needs, political and social expectations as well as fears and worries of the people. In addition, the data create the basis for working on aspects related to housing that have not been researched so far or for developing new questions altogether. In this way, future social developments and trends in living can be recognized and shown at an early stage. In addition, connections between objective and subjective factors can be examined, e.g. B. the influence of a high proportion of income on housing costs on housing satisfaction and quality of life.

Focus on affordability of housing

The first survey took place in November 2022, at a time when many people were already suffering severely from the effects of inflation. 1,000 members of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor were surveyed by telephone and online (CATI-CAWI mixed mode), representative of the members of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labour. The survey is to be carried out regularly once a quarter. The five sub-dimensions based on groups of questions are: questions about the apartment and house, questions about affordability, questions about the living environment, questions about the functional infrastructure and location, and questions about housing policy.

The individual dimensions are weighted differently. “Apartment and house” and “affordability” each account for a quarter of the housing satisfaction index. “Living environment” and “functional infrastructure and location” each account for a fifth of the index, while the dimension “housing policy” accounts for ten percent of the index.

The AK housing satisfaction index has a range from 0 to 100, with the value 100 representing the maximum positive expression and the value 0 the maximum negative expression.

The overall index value is currently 69 points. The dimensions “apartment and house” and “living environment” show high partial index values ​​with 78 and 77 points and thus higher satisfaction, the dimension “housing policy” with 50 points a lower partial index value and thus lower satisfaction in comparison. The dimensions “Functional infrastructure/location” and “Affordability” have partial index values ​​of 66 and 63 points.

Very high rental cost increases for private rentals

Housing is a basic human need, the affordability of which is increasingly at risk. Even before the start of the housing cost explosion in 2022, rents were from one above-average upward trend marked. Between 2010 and 2020, the consumer price index rose by 19.7 percent: But in exactly the same period, private prime rents rose by 50 percent, while rents from subsidized cooperative housing recorded a price increase of 38.5 percent. Council housing rents increased by 35.3 percent between 2010 and 2020.

Low income massively depresses living satisfaction

As the new index clearly shows, living satisfaction increases with income. People who have a higher income or who generally have more financial resources at their disposal are also significantly more satisfied with the affordability of their housing costs. Especially in the light of inflation, which is currently galloping away, employees are having more and more problems actually making ends meet with their income. In this way, the ability to afford the basic need of housing is becoming a serious problem for more and more people: more and more members of the middle class are also being affected. It is therefore all the more important to strengthen social housing, because subsidized housing has a clearly dampening effect on rent levels.

Fixed-term tenancies and their negative effects

Fixed-term tenancies bring with them several severe side effects to the detriment of the tenants. On the one hand, there is a strong psychological component: because everything that has a fixed expiry date harbors the character of uncertainty and instability. In addition, fixed-term tenancies have considerable side effects of a financial nature at the expense of the tenants. Each change of residence causes costs of several thousand euros. For this reason alone, the further extension of a fixed-term tenancy for the current apartment appears to be a worthwhile goal for many tenants in many cases. In such cases, a not inconsiderable number of landlords offer to extend the tenancy under the condition that the tenants accept an additional rent increase. In addition, almost all private rental contracts contain the usual value protection clause. This is a “rent cost trap” that very often strikes in times of high inflation rates. It is therefore not surprising that fixed-term tenancies significantly reduce satisfaction with housing. It is therefore all the more important to abolish time limits on tenancies and only allow them in very special exceptional cases (only for private individuals for their own use). For all commercial and institutional landlords, time limits must be completely prohibited.

Effectiveness of the Upper Austrian housing allowance in danger

In 2022, a total of 23,265 households in Upper Austria housing allowance paid out, on average monthly 186.98 euros per household. For people with low income in particular, receiving housing assistance is an indispensable contribution to financing the basic need for housing. However, the AK Housing Satisfaction Index shows that only 19 percent of tenants in this target group receive housing assistance. The aim of the housing allowance is to substantially reduce the cost of living so that people on low incomes can find affordable housing. We live in times of huge leaps in rental prices and skyrocketing running costs for housing, caused by sharp surges in energy prices. With a (fictitious) assumed monthly household income of 1,350 euros, for example, 186.98 euros in housing assistance makes up just 13.8 percent. In times when the inflation rate has been in the double-digit range for months, the vast majority of the monthly housing allowance is already being “eaten up” by inflation. The aim of the housing allowance to enable affordable housing is no longer given. This is also underpinned by the new index: people who are particularly dependent on support in connection with their housing costs are significantly less satisfied. A fundamental increase in the monthly housing benefit and a significant expansion of the group of recipients are therefore inevitable political consequences.

Heating energy sources clearly influence living satisfaction

Heating living spaces has become a hot topic, both as a result of climate change and the currently skyrocketing energy prices. The fact is that tenants usually have no influence on the selection of the heating system in their apartment. It is not up to the tenants to decide: “From now on, district heating or heat from the heat pump should flow into my radiators.” This power (usually) lies with the landlords. The risk of excessive heating costs, which is caused by an outdated heating system or a heating system fired by fossil fuels, lies with the tenants. In this context, the AK Housing Satisfaction Index revealed that those who heat with natural gas are particularly dissatisfied. In stark contrast to this, satisfaction with the energy source is particularly high among people who (can) heat with ambient heat. An actually effective heat price cap is therefore the need of the hour.

Satisfaction with housing and rural area

If the apartment or house is in a rural area, this has a positive effect on the assessment of the living environment. At the same time, however, there is less satisfaction with the infrastructural offerings. Investments in rural infrastructure and public transport are therefore important.

Private tenants less satisfied with housing policy

People who live in private primary rent are less satisfied with the housing policy. For example, those who live in private main rented accommodation are more likely to be affected by rent increases due to the current high level of inflation. It is therefore imperative that politicians finally act by allowing rents to be increased by a maximum of two percent only once a year.

Other negative factors for satisfaction with housing

Factors such as unemployment, low income and few chances of making ends meet have a negative impact on satisfaction with housing. Housing satisfaction is also pushed down significantly by parameters such as a high proportion of housing and energy costs in household income, a small living space, renting accommodation, long journeys to work and a high proportion of working from home. The number of people in the household also has an effect on housing satisfaction: single people have a lower degree of housing satisfaction.