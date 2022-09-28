Satispay becomes a unicorn thanks to an investment of 320 million euros. The new series D round in which the scale up attracts new investments for € 320 million, exceeding the valuation threshold of € 1 billion, sees the entry of Addition as lead investor. Greyhound Capital, among other shareholders since 2018, follows and increases its stake in the Company. Other existing shareholders participating include: Coatue, Lightrock, Block Inc., Tencent and Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR, all joined in 2021.
See also unprecedented! The United States has released 180 million barrels of oil reserves, and the inventory will bottom out. They are buying Russian oil! _Oil prices_Russia_Energy