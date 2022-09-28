Satispay becomes a unicorn thanks to an investment of 320 million euros. The new series D round in which the scale up attracts new investments for € 320 million, exceeding the valuation threshold of € 1 billion, sees the entry of Addition as lead investor. Greyhound Capital, among other shareholders since 2018, follows and increases its stake in the Company. Other existing shareholders participating include: Coatue, Lightrock, Block Inc., Tencent and Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR, all joined in 2021.