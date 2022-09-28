Home Business Satispay passes the 1 billion valuation and becomes a unicorn
Business

Satispay passes the 1 billion valuation and becomes a unicorn

by admin

Satispay becomes a unicorn thanks to an investment of 320 million euros. The new series D round in which the scale up attracts new investments for € 320 million, exceeding the valuation threshold of € 1 billion, sees the entry of Addition as lead investor. Greyhound Capital, among other shareholders since 2018, follows and increases its stake in the Company. Other existing shareholders participating include: Coatue, Lightrock, Block Inc., Tencent and Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR, all joined in 2021.

See also  unprecedented! The United States has released 180 million barrels of oil reserves, and the inventory will bottom out. They are buying Russian oil! _Oil prices_Russia_Energy

You may also like

An average price reduction of 84%!The third batch...

Istat: industry turnover in the event on a...

It is rumored that BEA’s consignment products exploded....

UniCredit, Orcel: putting Italy on the corner is...

Electric heating equipment hot selling experts in Europe...

Italy: data on confidence signal a slowdown in...

Bank of England saves gilts from slaughter (for...

iPhone 14 Pro was exposed to restart when...

Mild, gas: Italy reaches 90% stocks

13 Xiangcheng does not deceive me! Intel’s 13th-generation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy